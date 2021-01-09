The relations between the territory and the well-being of the citizens have occupied an important place in the explanation of the distributive process, especially from the perspective of regional development. The new economic geography has tried to understand the evolution of regional disparities from the study of the effects of agglomeration and the mobility of production factors between territories. If a progressive accumulation of economic activity is achieved, the arrival of new companies may stimulate wages and encourage the displacement of more workers to these spaces, and may even generate a “drag” effect on other territories in terms of growth.

