Spain At-risk members voted in the morning, corona-positive during the “zombie hour” – Catalonia’s regional elections followed strict precautions, but still turnout fell

Regional elections were held in Catalonia, Spain last weekend by a decision of the Supreme Court.

In Finland a debate has been launched on the possible postponement of municipal elections due to the current epidemic situation. A similar debate took place in Spain in the Autonomous Community of Catalonia, where regional elections were held on Sunday 14 February.

The Catalan regional government had plans to postpone the elections due to the corona pandemic to May for fear of possible infections at polling stations. Prime minister Pedro Sánchez opposed the postponement of the elections, and the elections were eventually ordered by decision of the Supreme Court of Catalonia.

Then, from the European countries at the beginning of the corona pandemic, Italy and Germany have decided to postpone elections because of the pandemic. In many countries, however, elections have taken place as planned. In Spain, the Basque and Galician elections in the first months of the epidemic had to be postponed by a few months.

In Catalonia the third wave of the corona pandemic is underway, which has led to severe restrictions on, for example, business. The total number of infections in the region exceeded 500,000 in mid-February, with Catalonia having the second highest number of infections in Spain immediately after Madrid. Infections are now declining, with a coronavirus incidence rate of 291 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks.

The regional elections were preceded by strict precautions. Voting officers underwent a voluntary antigen test prior to polling day. Less than 0.4 percent of the test results turned out to be positive. More than 30,000 people wanted the test. Almost all polling stations could be opened as planned. Fever was also measured from election officials on the morning of election day.

The largest possible venues, such as sports halls, were chosen as polling stations this time, and 5.6 million eligible voters in Catalonia were invited to the ballot box according to a precise timetable. The recommended voting time for people at risk was 9 am to 12 noon. After that, other eligible voters were able to vote.

Also those infected with the corona and quarantined, for example, were given the opportunity to vote in person at the polling station. The voting turn of the corona-positive people was last, ie in the evening from 7 pm to 8 pm That hour got a nickname in the Spanish press tinted with black humor the zombie hora i.e. zombie hour.

Randomly selected polling officers wore protective clothing and visors for the last hour. Protective clothing was worn before the start of the last voting hour.

According to El País, the situation was met with mixed feelings among election officials. Encountering corona-positive people raised fears, but polling stations were ultimately very quiet or nearly deserted for the last hour.

In Spain is already accustomed to the face mask compulsion, and face masks were also worn at polling stations by both staff and voters. Those entitled to vote were advised to maintain a safety distance of 1.5 meters, which was also marked in the queuing places.

Polling stations were disinfected at regular intervals, and various security measures caused queues outside polling stations during the day. For the Catalan elections, known as 14F in Spain, a mobile phone app was also created that allowed voters to monitor congestion at polling stations.

Coronation situation affected voter turnout, as the turnout was only 53. In the previous regional elections in 2017, nearly 80 percent of those eligible to vote went to the polls.

265,000 Catalans voted by post, almost three times as many as in the previous election. The epidemic is believed to have boosted postal voting, with not so many postal votes in Catalonia since 1980.

The majority in the regional elections were won by the separatist parties, the largest of which Oriol Junquerasin led by the ERC. Like the Socialist Party PSC, it reached 33 parliamentary seats. The right-wing populist Vox became the fourth largest party in the Catalan parliament, overtaking, among others, the People’s Party PP and the center-right Ciudadanos.