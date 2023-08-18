Since the night of last Tuesday, August 15, the inhabitants of the Canary Islands have been fighting against a huge forest fire that has already devastated more than 2,600 hectares on the Spanish island of Tenerife. It is “probably the most complicated fire” that has affected the archipelago in recent decades, according to the president of the regional government. Given the proximity of the flames, the authorities evacuated around 7,600 people.

Located off the west coast of Africa, the archipelago has been in flames since Tuesday night. The fire devastates an area of ​​forests and ravines in the northeast of the island. More than 2,600 hectares have burned in a perimeter of more than 30 kilometers, according to the latest figures from the authorities.

On Thursday morning, the Government ordered the confinement of the town of La Esperanza, in the municipality of Rosario, while a dozen small villages and hamlets in this tourist area were evacuated as a precaution. In total, there are some 7,600 people affected.

🇪🇸 The fire that left ravagé over 2,600 hectares south of the Spanish island of Tenerife is “probably the most complicated” of the last decades sur l’archipel des Canaries, located on the large west coast of Africa, declared the president of the regional government #AFP pic.twitter.com/TgUODYzcgy — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) August 17, 2023



The hard work of firefighters

“It has been a very tough night (…) This fire is probably the most complicated we have had in the Canary Islands (…) at least in the last 40 years,” said the president of the Canary Islands Government, Fernando Clavijo, in a press conference in Tenerife.

“The extreme heat and weather conditions (…) are complicating the work of firefighters,” he added.

More than 250 people, as well as 17 planes, are mobilized against the flames. The Military Emergency Unit (UME), which regularly intervenes together with the firefighters to fight the most voracious or dangerous fires for the population, has been mobilized.

Burning trees in a forest fire in La Esperanza, on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on August 17, 2023. © Borja Suárez/Reuters

“Throughout the afternoon the arrival of another UME detachment is expected,” added Fernando Clavijo, bringing the number of soldiers mobilized in this fire to exceed 200, according to the Ministry of Defense.

“We are facing a fire like we have never seen in the Canary Islands,” meteorologist Vicky Palma said at a press conference, referring to a record smoke column and a continuous spread of flames that has lasted 34 hours.

heat episode

Local authorities have closed the roads leading into the mountains in the northeast of the island.

“We ask the population to respect all these roadblocks,” declared Montserrat Román, head of Civil Protection for the archipelago, on Wednesday.

The fire comes after a heat wave in the Canary Islands left many areas dry and increased the risk of forest fires.

Plumes of smoke rise from a forest fire in a wooded area of ​​the Guimar valley on the Canary island of Tenerife, August 16, 2023. © AFP/Desiree Martin

According to scientists, extreme weather events have intensified as a result of global warming. Heat waves are likely to become more frequent and intense, with their impact more widespread.

In 2022, more than 500 fires destroyed 300,000 hectares in Spain, a European record, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis). In 2023, more than 71,000 hectares have already burned in this country, on the front line of global warming.