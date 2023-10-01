Spain | At least 11 people died in a nightclub fire in Murcia

The number of dead is feared to rise.

At least 11 people have died in a nightclub fire in Murcia, southeastern Spain, the police say.

According to the rescue service, the fire broke out early Sunday morning in the Teatre nightclub. Rescue officials warned that the death toll could rise.

In addition, several people were reported to have been injured and suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Mayor of the City of Murcia From José Balle has declared a three-day period of mourning for the city.

According to Ballesta, the authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Survivors the search was underway on Sunday.

Pictures published on social media showed rescuers spraying water on the blackened facade of the nightclub as thick black smoke rose from the roof of the building.

Rescue officials were alerted to the fire in the nightclub at six in the morning local time, but were only able to enter the building hours later. Inside, they first found four dead people and later more dead people.

According to the mayor, 40 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles were called to the scene.