The King of Spain Felipe VI has decided to propose to the president of the Partido Popular, Alberto Nunez Feijóo, to form the new government, after the round of consultations he carried out yesterday and today with the seven formations of the Congress at the Zarzuela Palace.

For the first time, the Head of State found himself faced with the unprecedented situation of having two candidates to nominate: Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who won the elections on July 23 and enjoys the staunch support of 172 deputies from four parties (Pp , Vox, Cc and Upn) and the socialist Pedro Sanchez (Psoe), capable of weaving alliances to obtain an absolute majority such as the one that allowed him to get the Psoe candidate Francina Armengol elected to the presidency of the Congress a few days ago.

On Tuesday afternoon, the monarch summoned the president of the Congress, Francina Armengol, to inform her of his decision to propose Feijóo.