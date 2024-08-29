He Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albaressaid on Thursday that the European Union must see what “tools” it has available to respond to the crisis in Venezuela in the face of evidence that the electoral records will not be presented, but he ruled out talking about sanctions and said that we must continue betting on dialogue.

According to the criteria of

We continue to support dialogue and negotiation among Venezuelans so that the democratic will is respected.

“We continue to support dialogue and negotiation between Venezuelans so that the democratic will is respected,” Albares said upon arriving at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

We have to see, he added, “what We have the tools to advance that will“.

At the meeting, the presidential candidate of Venezuela’s main opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia will address the European Union’s foreign ministers by videoconferencewho will discuss the crisis in that country, among other issues.

Spain will promote a common position in the EU

José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain. Photo:Nestor Gomez / The Time Share

Albares explained that, at Spain’s request, the European Union will be asked through a joint declaration “not to recognise any electoral result or, of course, any type of victory (…) if the minutes of all the polling stations are not displayed and can be verified.”

But at the same time, he said, Spain plans to “state that more than enough time has passed” and that “we are faced with the situation that we will probably not be able to know and The opposition will not be able to analyse these minutes.“.

Albares also recalled the reports of observers such as the Carter Center or the United Nations Panel of Experts “that raise very serious doubts about what happened at the time when the electoral recount was made” and “a series of circumstances” that lead to the fact that they cannot be considered that the necessary democratic guarantees have existed.

Spain and Brazil seek to coordinate efforts for a negotiated solution

A citizen holds copies of electoral records at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela (file photo). Photo:EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ Share

He also referred to contacts with Brazil, a country with which there is “full agreement to join forces, Europe and Latin America, to achieve this dialogue and negotiation,” he said.

What Spain will seek, explained Albares, is “a common position” of the EU and the Latin American countries “that have the same interest” in that “may the democratic will triumph.”

What is sought in this Thursday’s meeting is “an analysis” in which questions are raised such as “what we can do and what we should do” with the “ultimate objective” of “dialogue between Venezuelans” and for a “negotiated, peaceful, genuinely Venezuelan solution, he added.

Not all countries in the European Union know the situation in Venezuela or have that historical, cultural, human ties, of all kinds.

Asked about the possibility of sanctions, the minister said that “there is no need to lose patience at all” and stressed that the Venezuelan opposition also continues to support dialogue and negotiation.

Regarding possible new elections in the country, the Spanish minister said that “as an intellectual hypothesis we could consider it, if that were what the Government and the opposition agreed on” but he added that he had confirmed “that both the Government and the opposition rule out”.

He insisted that the most important thing is to achieve “dialogue” and negotiation, “so that the Government and the opposition can sit together.”

Albares acknowledged that “not all countries of the European Union know the situation in Venezuela nor have that historical, cultural, human ties, of all kinds” relationship with the country, which makes Spain knows the situation better.

Regarding the possibility of recognizing Edmundo González as was done with Guaidó, he said that we have to see “how all colleagues position themselves” but acknowledged that “at this time it is not the common position of the European Union.”