Spanish police have arrested a man identified by the FBI as one of the 10 most wanted fugitives. It concerns Michael James Pratt, a New Zealander who has been sentenced to life in prison for child pornography, sexual exploitation and assault in the United States.

Pratt was staying at a hotel in Madrid under a false identity. Police say he was involved in pornography production and the recruitment of girls and young women between 2012 and 2019. The 40-year-old man earned more than 17 million dollars (16 million euros) with that.

The man found his victims with online advertisements for ‘modeling’, but it turned out to be pornography recordings. He paid other women to act as bait and convince the victims that the recorded material would not make it onto the internet, police said. Some victims were held against their will and forced into sexual acts.

Golden tip

The FBI put Pratt on its 10 most wanted list in September. A $100,000 prize was offered for information leading to the arrest. The man used false identities to evade justice.