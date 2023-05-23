Case occurred in January; doll was dressed in the shirt of the Real Madrid player and was hung from a bridge

The National Police of Spain announced this Tuesday (23.May.2023) that they arrested 4 people suspected of hanging a doll with the shirt of the Brazilian player Vinicius Jr. on a bridge, simulating a hanging. The case took place on January 26 and, according to the corporation, represents a hate crime.

At the time of the episode, Real Madrid, the club for which Vini Jr. plays, there would be a game against Atlético de Madrid. The opposing supporters from Madrid hung a doll with shirt number 20, the number that the player wears, on a bridge in the city. Next to the doll was the banner: “Madrid hates Real”.

Spanish police said 3 of those arrested were active members of a radical fan group “from a Madrid club” that had been identified during games classified as high risk “within the devices for preventing violence in sport”.

On Sunday (May 21), Vini Jr. he was target of racist attack in a match between Real Madrid and Valencia. In videos circulating on social networks and which were recorded from the stands of the Mestalla stadium, home of Valencia, it is possible to hear choirs of “mono” (monkey in spanish).

At 27 minutes of the 2nd half, Vini Jr. calls the referee, goes to the bottom line of the field and points to the stands. It is clear that the athlete says “and you” to one of the fans. The match was interrupted and, after a confusion involving Valencia players, the Brazilian was expelled by the referee.

