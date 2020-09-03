A Spanish ex-minister has to testify before the Argentine judiciary. There is now a dispute over his role in the years after the Franco dictatorship.

What role did Rodolfo Martín Villa play after the death of the Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in 1975? Was the right-wing politician one of the protagonists of the transition to democracy? Or was the now 85-year-old the last Frankist interior minister in the country?

This question concerns Spain after it became known that Martín Villa testified on Thursday in front of the Argentine investigating judge María Servini by video transmission from the rooms of the Argentine embassy in Madrid.

Servini has been investigating Martín Villa and 19 other dignitaries of the Franco era for alleged crimes against humanity since 2014. Servini took action on the initiative of victims of the dictatorship and with reference to the so-called universal law principle. It’s about the three years after Franco’s death that the country needed to establish a democratic constitution. In Spain, henchmen and dignitaries were never investigated. Their crimes have been amnestied.

Martín Villa, who once headed the state student union and then the unified printing and paper union, held various ministerial posts in the first two post-Franco governments. During his tenure as Minister of the Interior, the repression continued as usual. A total of 13 demonstrators died as a result of police violence.

Martín Villa achieved sad fame on March 3, 1976, the so-called “Vitoria Bloodbath”. The police then stormed a church in the Basque city where 4,000 striking workers were gathered. In addition to tear gas and batons, the officers also used firearms. Five strikers died from gunshot wounds. Over a hundred were injured, some seriously.

Prominent supporters

Martín Villa was temporarily wanted by Judge Servini by international arrest warrant. In 2018, however, it withdrew this under pressure from higher authorities. The interrogation on Thursday was unlikely to have brought anything new. Martín Villa, who became deputy head of government in the early 1980s, insisted once again on his important role in the transition to democracy. He always worked for “reconciliation of the Spaniards”.

Antonio Gutiérrez “A misrepresentation of his career and the transition to democracy”

Martín Villa, who among other things headed the energy supplier Endesa after retiring from politics, has well-known supporters. All of the ex-heads of government of the Spanish democracy who were still alive – Felipe González, José María Aznar, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Mariano Rajoy – sent letters to Servini. Gonzalez praised Martín Villa “for his commitment to the return of freedoms for the Spaniards”. Zapatero defended the 1977 law, which pardoned the crimes of dictatorship and those responsible for the repression, “as a central part of the pact for the transition to democracy.”

Even trade unionists wrote to the judge, including Antonio Gutiérrez, from 1987 to 2000 general secretary of the CCOO, whose illegal predecessor structures included many of the victims of Vitoria. “Now I thank Martín Villa,” he said. The allegations against him are “an untenable misrepresentation of his career and the transition process to democracy”. Martín Villa “avoided violence whenever he could”.

The union responded immediately. “CCOO has nothing to do with the letter. It is a personal initiative that the union did not know about and the content of which it does not want to evaluate, ”it said. Anyone who speaks to members and officials will hear far fewer diplomatic words. Some even call for Gutiérrez to be excluded.