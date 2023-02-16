The Spanish Congress definitively approved this Thursday a law authorizing the free self-determination of gender from the age of 16an initiative that caused a heated debate within the left-wing government and the feminist movement.

This law is added to another one approved that allows workers who suffer from painful periods can take a “menstrual leave”a pioneering measure in Europe to, according to the left-wing government, break taboos.

Both bills have been celebrated by different sectors as a great step towards the recognition of gender identities and equality.

The text that will allow free self-determination was approved by a vast majority of deputies.

This law removes the requirements that were necessary until now to change gender -a medical report diagnosing gender dysphoria and a test of hormone treatment for two years-, while extending the right to young people between 12 and 16, under certain conditions.

“Today is a historic day of advancement in feminist rights“Wrote on Twitter the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, of Podemos, the radical leftist party that is a minority partner in the government coalition with the Socialists.

The law on menstrual loss

The law that will allow medical leave for menstruation was adopted by 185 votes in favor, 154 against and three abstentions.

This converts to Spain is the first country in Europe and one of the few in the world to consider this measurein imitation of Japan, Indonesia and Zambia.

The text of the law states that “the sick leave in which the woman may find herself in case of secondary disabling menstruation or secondary dysmenorrhea associated with pathologies such as endometriosis will be considered a special situation of temporary disability due to common contingencies.”

“It is about giving an adequate regulation to this pathological situation in order to Eliminate any type of negative bias in the workplace“adds the law. The law does not specify how long this sick leave will last.

A law that seeks to solve a broader problem

Menstrual loss is one of the key measures of a much broader bill to increase access to abortion in public hospitals, which perform less than 15% of the country’s abortions, mainly due to the massive conscientious objection of doctors.

Many women have to travel hundreds of kilometers to have an abortion due to the lack of public service or a nearby specialized clinic in certain areas of the country.

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, celebrated the legislation.

The law will also allow minors abort without parental permission from the age of 16annulling an obligation introduced by a Conservative government in 2015.

Abortion was decriminalized in Spain in 1985 and then legalized in 2010, but it is still a right plagued with obstacles in this traditionally Catholic country.

The law approved on Thursday also provides for more sex education in schools and the free distribution of contraceptives and menstrual hygiene products in institutes.

Spain is considered a reference country for women’s rights in Europe, especially since the approval of a law on gender violence in 2004. The Sánchez government declares itself feminist and has more women than men in its ranks.

positions against

We have known country references

who back down because now they know

who rushed

In Spain, the “trans law” was harshly criticized by the right.

The law was defended tooth and nail by Podemos and by FELGBTI+, the main LGBT organization in Spain, whose president Uge Sangil estimated that “it will make other countries make the decision to start moving forward and set an example.”

“We are not here to experiment with people (…) We have known references from countries that back down because now they know that they rushed and that this has cost a lot of suffering, let’s not go through the same thing,” said the deputy of the Popular Party (PP, conservatives), María Jesús Moro.

The project also provoked a fierce debate in the left-wing government and within the feminist movement, months before the general elections at the end of the year.

On the other side of the debate, the socialists of Pedro Sánchez unsuccessfully sought that before the age of 16 people needed judicial guarantee to change gender.

A section of the feminist movement considered that sex is not something that is chosen and that free self-determination “erases” women after decades of fighting for their rights.

“It is very dangerous that children can change their bodies without any restrictions,” the UN rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Alsalem, recently warned in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

