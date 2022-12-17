On Thursday, December 15, the Spanish Parliament approved a sexual and reproductive health law that offers paid leave to women suffering from painful periods. It is the first time that a European country promotes this type of aid. The law also allows 16- and 17-year-olds to have an abortion without parental consent.

In Spain, female workers who suffer from menstrual cramps may have the right to be absent from work and Social Security, that is, the State and not the company, will take care of the compensation.

The law, which was voted this Friday by the Congress of Deputies with a majority of 190-154 votes in favor and five abstentions, also guarantees the free distribution of menstrual products in public institutions.

The proposed legislation still must be approved by the Senate, whose vote is not expected for a few months. He is also not sure if the coalition government of Pedro Sánchez has enough support in the assembly to approve it.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, makes an official statement to announce a reshuffle in his cabinet during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid. © Borja Puig / AFP

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, said that “the rule will cease to be a taboo” and that a health problem hidden until now will be recognized.

“We will be the first country in Europe to introduce a temporary leave financed entirely by the State for painful and disabling periods,” declared the minister.

Today the feminist majority in Congress takes the first step for the final approval of the new abortion law that recognizes new sexual and reproductive rights, such as menstrual health, and guarantees the voluntary termination of pregnancy for ALL women ✊💚 — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) December 15, 2022



Temporary medical leave must be authorized by a doctor. Although in the initial draft it was said that women would have access to “unlimited” sick leave, the text approved on Thursday makes no mention of it.

Around a third of menstruating women suffer severe pain, according to the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics. Menstrual leave is currently only offered in a small number of countries around the world, including Japan, Indonesia, and Zambia.

split reactions

The law, however, has been criticized by the political class who consider that it could stigmatize women in the workplace and favor the hiring of men.

French feminist associations also reacted cautiously. According to EndoFrance, an association created in 2001 to support women suffering from endometriosis, “it is good that women with painful periods can take days off, but limit themselves to offering a few days off each month without following it up with measures leading to treatment or attention is not going to solve the problem.

In addition, “it is insufficient for women who suffer from painful periods and conditions such as endometriosis,” said the president of the association, Yasmine Candau.

Stock Image © Salim Dawood, AFP

For her part, Maud Leblon, head of the Elementary Rules association, recognized the progress made in the area of ​​women’s rights.

“This is the first time that a law has been passed that addresses the issue of periods in the workplace, and that’s important because one in three women has missed work due to periods. So it definitely affects her life. professionalism and shows that work spaces are not adapted to women of reproductive age”, she reacted.

However, he expressed some reservations. “While this is a good initiative, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution, as many women suffer from undiagnosed illnesses,” she said.

Many associations hope that more steps will be taken in this direction, such as greater efforts to educate about menstruation.

More facilities to abort for those under 16 and 17 years of age

The law also provides for the end of the obligation to have parental consent before terminating a pregnancy for girls under 16 and 17 years of age.

The mandatory nature of parental consent had already been eliminated in 2010 during the government of the socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, but it was reestablished in 2015 with the conservative Mariano Rajoy. Now the decision of the Senate is awaited.

“These advances allow us to exercise freedom over our bodies, recognizing the State the full citizenship of more than half of the population,” said the Minister of Equality.

Anti-abortion supporters pray in front of the Dator private clinic, which performs abortions, during a prayer vigil in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2022. © REUTERS/Susana Vera

On the other hand, the text suppresses the mandatory period of “reflection” of three days for women who wish to terminate their pregnancy.

According to Sonia Lamas, a spokesperson for the Dator women’s health clinic, the so-called reflection period was unnecessary because “women make very informed decisions and we don’t need to reflect on something we have already decided on,” she added.

With Reuters and AFP