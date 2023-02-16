The Spanish Parliament approved, on Thursday, laws on abortion and gender self-determination that allow minors under 16 to terminate a pregnancy without parental authorization or change sex without the obligation of medical or psychological reports.

Both laws went ahead after overcoming internal disagreements in the left-wing coalition government and in the face of rejection by the right-wing opposition, although with part of the feminist movement being against the case of sex change.

The new abortion law does away with parental consent for girls under 16 and 17, as the age of majority is 18 in Spain, a requirement introduced in 2015 by the government of the conservative Popular Party, now the main opposition group.

In Spain, abortion can be performed freely during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, exceptionally up to the 22nd week, when there is a serious risk to the life or health of the pregnant woman or a risk of serious anomalies for the fetus, and then only in cases of fetal anomalies incompatible with life or extremely serious and incurable illness.

The new rule also eliminates the obligation to inform women about the benefits of maternity and the three-day reflection period before having an abortion.

In addition to introducing novelties such as sick leave for preventing menstruation and the extension of reproductive rights to “trans people with the ability to conceive”, that is, those who changed their gender to male, but keep the female reproductive system.

Forced sterilization and forced contraception and forced abortion are classified as violence and to prevent surrogacy, which is illegal in Spain, advertising by intermediation agencies is prohibited.

The approval comes just after Spain’s Constitutional Court endorsed the 2010 abortion law passed by the government of socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, which was appealed more than 12 years ago by conservatives and will now replace the new law.

In 2021, the last year with official data, 90,189 abortions were performed in Spain, the vast majority in private health centers.

In turn, the so-called trans law went ahead after overcoming disagreements between government partners, the socialist party PSOE and the left-wing formation Unidas Podemos.

The new law recognizes the will of the person aged 16 or over as the only requirement to change sex in the civil registry, eliminating mandatory hormone treatment and psychological and medical evaluations as requirements.

Minors from 14 to 16 years old will be able to change their sex at the registry office whenever they are accompanied by their parents or legal guardians, while those between 12 and 14 years old will need judicial authorization.

The socialist part of the government defended that minors under 16 should have judicial authorization, although the text promoted by its partner finally went ahead.

Men who change sex will not escape convictions for sexist violence, as the legal obligations that any person had before rectifying their sex will be maintained.

Some cases of men who changed their sex and were initially interned in women’s prisons, despite having been convicted of sexist violence, generated controversy in countries such as the United Kingdom.

The law also regulates cases of genital modification in minors to authorize it only when medical indications require it and if it is considered mature to make that decision, after countries like Sweden reconsidered similar rules considerably increasing this practice amid criticism of its irreversibility on the part of people who repented as adults.

LGBTQ+ activism celebrated the approval of the law at the doors of Parliament together with its promoter, Minister Irene Montero, of Unidas Podemos, while a group of feminists held a demonstration calling for his resignation, considering that gender self-determination “erases” women someone might just be going to a registry office.