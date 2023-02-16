The progressive coalition government obtained the majority support of the Congress of Deputies to give the green light to a reform to the law approved in 2010. The changes incorporate menstrual health and the right to leave work for painful menstruations, sexual education in all stages of school education or free decision to minors of 16 and 17 years. On this historic day, the first ‘trans law’ in the country’s history was also approved.

Spain had this February 16 a historic day in terms of social rights. The coalition government made up of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and the leftist United Podemos managed to get the Congress of Deputies to approve a reform to the abortion law that has been in force in this nation since 2010, which will be a pioneer in Europe due to the wide range of rights that women can enjoy in relation to this right.

The reform of the abortion law was one of the fundamental pillars in the social rights portfolio of the two partners that make up the government coalition, since, although abortion is universal and free since the law was approved in 2010 -during the government of former socialist president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero- during the period governed by the conservative Mariano Rajoy, a series of small reforms were carried out that restricted some points.

The new reform was approved in Congress with 185 votes in favor and 154 against. In favor, the left-wing parties of the coalition and a majority of nationalist and regionalist formations were positioned, and the refusal came from the right, embodied in the Popular Party (PP) and the extreme right (Vox).

This change makes the law one of the most progressive on the planet due to the pioneering changes it contains. Of all of them, the right to menstrual health and the recognition that workers who suffer painful periods will have to take sick leave in Spain are particularly noteworthy. It is estimated that one in three women suffers from this chronic pain, which on many occasions prevents them from carrying out their lives normally for several days.

The other important points of the reform have to do with the guarantee of allocating economic resources so that abortions are performed in public hospitals or with universalizing sexual education at all stages of education in schools and secondary schools in the Iberian country.

In addition, the new reform promoted by the Minister of Equality Irene Montero (Unidas Podemos), reverts some of the restrictive measures promoted during the government of Mariano Rajoy, such as the consent of the parents or legal guardians of those under 16 and 17 years of age and women with disabilities who want to abort. From now on they will be able to do it freely. The mandatory three days that the pregnant woman had to “reflect” after she notified that she wanted to abort are also eliminated.

News in development…