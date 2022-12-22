The Spanish Congress of Deputies approved on Thursday the bill that allows people to change their gender freely from the age of 16, after months of tensions within the progressive government and the feminist movement.

Flagship initiative of the radical leftist party Podemos, an ally of the Socialists in the coalition government headed by Pedro Sánchez.

If the text is definitively approved in the upper house in the coming weeks, as is very likely, Spain will become one of the few countries in the world that authorizes gender self-determination by presenting just a personal application.

The text received 188 votes in favor and 150 against, in addition to 7 abstentions, and will now begin its process in the Senate.



Denmark was the first European country to grant this right to transgender people in 2014.

Specifically, the text must allow a transgender person to change their name and reference to their sex in your documents by submitting an application at the Civil Registry.

Until now, this modification was only allowed for people of legal age that they provide a medical report and prove that they have undergone hormone treatment for at least two years.

“This law repairs a historical debt of the State with trans people” and “finally depathologizes trans lives”, in addition to guaranteeing their rights, the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, the main promoter of the text, had defended before the deputies on Wednesday.

“Trans women are women,” added the Podemos member, denouncing “transphobia.” The initiative, dubbed the “trans law”, should also allow young people between the ages of 14 and 16 to change the mention of their sex in the Civil Registry, provided they are assisted in the process by their legal guardians.

For those from 12 to 14 years old it is necessary that they have judicial guarantee. Currently, all minors must obtain this authorization from a judge.

For all cases, the law provides that the applicant must go to the Civil Registry within a period of three months from the initial appearance to ratify his request, “asserting persistence in his decision” to change gender.

Legislators, citizens and members of organizations celebrated the decision.

Deep divisions in Spanish politics

Results of the voting of the “Trans Law” in the Spanish congress See also Egan Bernal: statement from the clinic where he is treated

Approved by the Council of Ministers more than a year ago, this bill has caused strong tensions between Podemoswho made this initiative a central pillar of his government action, and Sánchez’s socialists, who tried in vain to modify the text.

It also generated deep divisions in feminism.among those who share the vision of Irene Montero and historical militants, in open war against the project.

“When gender is claimed over biological sex (…) it seems to me a setback” for women, assessed the former number two of the Sánchez government, the socialist Carmen Calvo, in an interview with the newspaper El Mundo in September.

“The State has to respond to trans people, but sex is neither voluntary nor optional,” he added, warning of the legal risks that the law could entail.

These historic feminists fear that males who self-identify as women can participate in sports competitions women or serve sentences in women’s prisons.

Echoing these fears, the Socialists tabled an amendment to extend the need for judicial authorization to youth ages 14-16 as well, but ended up being rejected.

This law symbolizes “the biggest defeat” for the PSOE

The legislation divided the political sectors of the left

This law “symbolizes the biggest legislative defeat of the PSOE against United Podemos in this legislature” since the formation of the executive in early 2020, wrote the conservative newspaper El Mundo.

For its part, El País speaks of “one of the norms that has most strained the coalition government.” LGTBI militant and the first transgender woman elected regional deputy in Spain, Carla Antonelli left the Socialist Party in October in protest at the intention of her formation to modify the bill.

“We have seen a sector of the PSOE and feminism go from defending the rights of the trans minority to viciously boycotting our very existence,” Antonelli said Thursday in an article published in El País.

Among other provisions, the bill approved on Thursday by the deputies It also prohibits conversion therapies. that aim to change the sexual orientation of LGTB+ people, with fines that can reach 150,000 euros.

