The detection of new cases of covid-19 in Spain this Thursday approached the 10,000 barrier, a border that has not been crossed since February 19. That Friday, the Ministry of Health notified that 11,435 had been detected with SARS-CoV-2. This Thursday, the pandemic report reflected a rise of 9,901 cases compared to the previous study, which already marked an increase of 8,788 new infections. There are 3,336,637 citizens in Spain who have been detected the coronavirus. As for the deceased, Health has recorded the loss of 76,179 lives. They are 142 more than in the previous day.

This rise in the number of cases, due to the increase in diagnostic tests and the rapid transmission of other variants of the coronavirus, which causes the positivity to continue a gradual increase. This Thursday it reached 7.52%, eleven hundredths more, far from the maximum 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The same slow upward path that positivity leads to cumulative incidence (AI), the parameter that measures the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in fourteen days. It already reaches 174.52 cases, six more than the previous day and a figure that was not reached in March. To find a higher number you have to go back to February 26, when 193 cases of AI were reached.

This parameter also shows the enormous complexity and the different effects of the pandemic in the country. Between the region with the best index, Valencian Community, and the worst, Navarra, there are 345 points of difference: the first increased its AI by three points (now it is 34) and the provincial community reached 379 (ten more points).

On the positive side of this classification and behind the Valencians are the Balearic Islands (64) and Galicia and Murcia, both with 67. On the negative side, the communities with the worst indices had considerable increases. In addition to Navarra, Madrid reached 315 AI after rising thirteen points and the Basque Country registered 289 after rising ten units compared to Wednesday. Also noteworthy are the increases in Andalusia (180.50 from IA, +17.16), La Rioja (198.80, +15) or Castilla-La Mancha (135, +13.64).

Regarding hospitalizations, the same trend is consolidated as in previous days. The total volume of patients admitted for covid-19 continues to decline, but the occupation of ICUs, with the most seriously ill, takes the opposite path. According to data from the ministry, 28 people were no longer admitted. Now there are 9,384 patients in Spanish hospitals. In intensive care units, there are already 2,204 patients who are fighting the coronavirus. They are 195 more than on Wednesday. Two out of ten of these specialized beds are occupied by such patients.