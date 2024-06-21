The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, opened this Friday, June 21, a new visit to Spain, after one in May that unleashed a diplomatic crisis. However, on his new trip to the European country, Milei maintained his confrontational stance with socialism, of which he warned of the “risks”, the “decadence” and “catastrophes” that it causes and urged not to let one’s life be ruined by the policies of this ideology. Furthermore, he alluded to the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and his family with veiled statements.

#Spain #visit #Milei #marked #confrontation #ruling #socialism