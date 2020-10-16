The Spanish village of Olves in the municipality of Calatayud, where only 70 people live, decided to save from extinction with a house as a gift. It will be given free of charge to whoever becomes the caretaker of the community center and the bar – the only place where villagers are going to relax. Writes about this Idealista.

People who previously managed the facilities left their post, so Olves was on the verge of extinction. In this regard, the authorities announced a search for a bartender, promising the new caretaker not only the house, but also exemption from payments for rent, heating and half of the electricity bill.

Local officials hope such a proposal will help those who have been unemployed or have lost dramatically in income due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is especially true for professionals from the hospitality industry. The ideal candidate is family. All of its members are promised to be employed and, if necessary, to organize a transfer for the child to school. However, we are ready to consider other applicants for the position.

The only requirement that is put forward in the village is that it is necessary to formalize and obtain the status of self-employed. The proposal has already attracted the interest of dozens of people and families from different regions of Spain (Seville, Madrid, San Sebastian and others), as well as from abroad.

