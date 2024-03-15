The Colombia selection is preparing for its friendly against the national team Spain in London, England, on March 22. The DT Nestor Lorenzo He has already announced his squad for his tour of Europe that will serve as preparation for the Copa América.

This Friday, the technician Luis de la Fuente announced his 26 players summoned to face Colombia, highlights the first call of Pau Cubarsí and Dani Vivian, plus the returns of Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro, Alex Baena, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo and Gerard Morenoare the news from the Spanish coach.

The return to the scene of the Spanish team, without friendly games since November, leaves for the second consecutive time a list with numerous news from Luis de la Fuente.

It is the last call before announcing the players who will represent Spain in the European Championship in Germany.

Maintaining the three goalkeepers, with Álex Remiro settling in instead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, the main news comes in the center of defense. Cubarsí, 17, and Vivian (24), are the new faces of the summons Luis de la Fuente which also recovers Aymeric Laporteofl Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, in an area of ​​the field where he cannot count on David García, due to injury, and is without Íñigo Martínez and Pau Torres.

For the first time since taking office, From the source He calls three right backs. With Dani Carvajal undisputed, he keeps Jesús Navas and recovers Pedro Porro.

In the center of the field, where Pedri will not be due to a new muscle injury, the only change for the Spanish coach is the return of Alex Baena, absent from the November list, instead of Aleix García. Rodrigo Riquelme also drops out to increase the roster of forwards.

For their part, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia and Gerard Moreno return to the Spanish team, with the absences of Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres, who do not arrive in time after overcoming their respective injuries.

Called up to the Spanish national team

Archers

Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

David Raya (Arsenal/ING)

Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenses

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Jesus Navas (Seville)

Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ING)

Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr/KSA)

Robin Le Normand (Royal Society)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Dani Vivian (Athletic Club)

José Luis Gayá (Valencia)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/ALE)

Midfielders

Rodri Hernández (Manchester City/ING)

Martín Zubimendi (Royal Society)

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Fabián Ruiz (PSG/FRA)

Alex Baena (Villarreal)

Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club)

Forwards

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

Joselu Mato (Real Madrid)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER)

Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton/ING).

With information from EFE.