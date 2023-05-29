Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for parliamentary elections to be held on July 23, instead of their previous date at the end of the year.

“I have taken this decision in light of yesterday’s results,” Sanchez said in a televised statement on Monday. “As prime minister and leader of the Socialist Party, I bear responsibility for these results,” he added.

The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and a number of its left-wing partners suffered a heavy defeat in the local and regional elections held on Sunday.

The conservative People’s Party won the local elections with a percentage of 31.5%, and the Socialist Workers’ Party came in second with a percentage of 28.11%.

#Spain #announces #early #legislative #elections