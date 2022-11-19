The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, announced this Saturday that Spain will soon make a new shipment of weapons to Ukraine. The announcement was made within the framework of the NATO parliamentary meeting that is being held these days in Madrid, an appointment that the kyiv authorities have taken advantage of to demand more military aid from the allied countries with which to combat the Russian invasion.

Robles praised the “bravour” of the Ukrainian people before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Atlantic Alliance, a forum that brings together deputies from all member countries and a hundred representatives from 15 associated States.

The Minister of Defense recalled that the Spanish Government has been sending material to Ukraine since the start of the invasion on February 24 and explained that next week there will be a new “important” supply, although she did not want to reveal details for security reasons.

A Ukrainian delegation has traveled to Madrid, one of whose representatives has explained to Robles that they need more military aid “as soon as possible”, such as the Hawk missile systems, of which Spain has already sent four launchers this month and is preparing to send others two coming soon Along these lines, the kyiv delegate has called for greater military assistance from NATO countries, in the form, for example, of howitzers and mortars “which could be used very effectively by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

Robles indicated, for his part, that he is aware that one of kyiv’s most urgent needs is anti-aircraft defense and assured that “in that line” they will continue to collaborate. At the same time, he highlighted the Spanish commitment to the Alliance and the will to achieve an investment of 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Defense in the year 2029. He argued that this greater disbursement is necessary because, in a global world, “no one can be isolated” and must coordinate their actions with the countries around them. “Today it is Ukraine that is attacked, but any of us can be,” he warned.