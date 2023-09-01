This Friday begins the second round of the Basketball World Cup with eight teams that remain undefeated. Within the group, the current champion stands out: Spain, which has won the favorite poster with what has been developed on the field. Also the United States, a quintet that from the game shown so far looks like a serious contender to be in the final.

The 16 best teams in the World Cup, which takes place in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia, will have to play two more games before going to the quarterfinals. Unlike the soccer World Cup, where the knockout games begin from the round of 16, in the basketball world cup the qualified teams are organized into four new groups with four members each.

In this phase, what has been done in the first part of the tournament counts, since the victory obtained against the other classified team is taken into consideration and only the victories, or defeats, that are achieved against the classified teams from another bracket are added. The two best quintets will advance to the quarterfinals that begin on September 5.

Spain was tied in group L along with Canada, Latvia and Brazil, a rival they defeated in the first phase. Those led by Sergio Scariolo will begin by facing Latvia, a rival that has been the pleasant surprise of the tournament after beating France, causing their elimination.

For many of the Spanish players facing the Latvians is an advantage because several members of the squad are part of the ACB, the main basketball league in Spain.

“Latvia plays great. We know a lot of players because they are in the ACB, they have a lot of confidence and a public by their side,” said Víctor Claver, a player for the Iberian team.

Spain has assumed that it will go, from this moment, game by game. After Latvia, the team from Canada will follow, a rival that was not in the plans in the previous one but with the game shown in the first games, and the knowledge of their coach Jordi Fernández of Spanish basketball, makes them fear, and more if the victory of the North Americans in a friendly match before the World Cup is taken into account.

United States, a group of young people without pressure who recovered favoritism

If there is a group to keep an eye on, it is J. There are the United States, Lithuania, Montenegro and Greece.

The Americans, like Lithuania, start with the advantage of having won all their matches in the group stage. However, it must be taken into account that Montenegro and Lithuania, in that order, are rivals with physical and technical qualities that could compromise the American Union squad.

The United States is the second team with the best average scoring so far in the tournament with 106 points, only surpassed by Canada, which has 108. However, they allowed an average of 71.6 scores in their three appearances. Lithuania exceeded 90 points in their three presentations while Montenegro only in one game. There the advantage could be for the Americans.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union and the presence of professional players in the World Cups and the Olympic Games, Lithuania has been one of the great rivals of the United States in the international arena. The match on September 3 will be the fourth between the two (World Cup and Olympic Games), with two American victories to one for the Lithuanians, so far.

The Caribbean classic will animate the start of group I

The Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are well known internationally. The geographical proximity has allowed them to face each other on countless occasions and thus generate a great rivalry.

On paper, the Dominican Republic has a slight advantage over the Boricuas for this match. On the one hand, they have Néstor ‘Che’ García as coach on the bench, who has been able to read the games played very well. Added to them is the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns, who has given the team greater depth both offensively and on the boards.

Puerto Rico comes to the match with two wins and one loss, suffered against Serbia, but in their preparation for the World Cup they managed to defeat the Dominican quintet in a match played on the Isla del Encanto.

The other match of this key will be between the representations of Serbia and Italy.

First matches of the second phase

Group I: Serbia vs. Italy

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico

Group J: USA vs. Montenegro

Lithuania vs. Greece

Group K: Germany vs. Georgia

Slovenia vs. Australia

Group L: Spain vs. Latvia

Canada vs. Brazil

Results of the first date of the classification 17 – 32

Group M: Angola 76 – 83 Chinese

South Sudan 87 – 68 Philippines

Group N: New Zealand 100 – 108 Mexico

Egypt 85 – 69 Jordan

Group O: Cape Verde 77 – 100 Finland

Japan 86 – 77 Venezuela

Group P: Ivory Coast 84 – 94 Lebanon

France 82 – 55 Iran

Source: FIBA