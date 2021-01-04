Spain and the United Kingdom are negotiating an agreement on security and defense as a fundamental piece of the new stage of cooperation that they want to open once Brexit is consummated, last day 1. Said agreement, according to Spanish diplomatic sources, will include the fight against jihadism, cyber defense or joint military missions; but also “confidence measures” on the British base of Gibraltar, a source of continuous friction between the two countries.

The United Kingdom is, together with France, the main European military power, possessing its own nuclear force and a seat on the UN Security Council, but, by decision of London, the EU withdrawal agreement sealed the Last December 24, it did not include any chapter on foreign policy and defense, which leaves a wide scope for bilateral cooperation.

Discarded, at least for the moment, the European forum (where the United Kingdom was never a very active partner, but rather the opposite), military cooperation with London is now limited to the framework of the Atlantic Alliance, to which both countries belong. . In the bilateral field, military agreements with London are extremely rare: an exchange of letters in 1985 on cooperation in defense material and equipment and an agreement on the exchange of classified information in 2015.

The reality, however, goes far beyond that brief legal framework: the British company BAE Systems is a key partner of the Eurofighter fighter plane, the largest weapons program in which Spain participates; and Rolls-Royce is, as long as it does not materialize its intention to get rid of it, the owner of ITP, the main Spanish motor company.

The goal is to sign an ambitious agreement that covers all fields of cooperation in defense matters: the fight against jihadism, cyber defense or the carrying out of joint military missions.

An agreement of this type with the United Kingdom cannot, however, ignore the existence of the Gibraltar military base. The presence of this base in southern Spain has been the subject of continuous friction in the past, the most important of which was when the nuclear submarine Tireless docked in the British colony for a year, between May 2000 and May 2001, to be repaired from a serious damage, which caused great concern in the area and strong diplomatic tensions.

Spain maintains restrictions on the British base, in such a way that ships that dock there cannot do so, immediately before or after, in any Spanish port. Except for an emergency, military aircraft going to Gibraltar are also not allowed to pass through Spanish airspace.

Spain receives information from the British submarines heading to Gibraltar through NATO, but there is no direct communication between the respective Defense ministries.

The aim is for the future agreement to include “confidence measures” regarding the use of the Gibraltar base, which “avoid the frictions that have occurred regularly in the past,” according to Spanish diplomatic sources. All this within the framework of the new climate generated by the agreement reached on the 31st between the governments of London and Madrid (with the approval of the Gibraltarian authorities) so that the Rock is incorporated into the European Schengen borderless area and Spain becomes in charge, with the support of the Frontex agency, of controlling entry through the colony’s port and airport.

The most favorable version

The pact on Gibraltar, which will involve the demolition of the fence that separates it from Spain, will be reflected in a treaty between the EU and the United Kingdom that must be ready within six months. The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, and the main minister of La Roca, Fabian Picardo, have offered apparently contradictory versions of its content in recent days.

While González Laya declared last Saturday in EL PAÍS that “the responsibility of controlling [de la frontera de Gibraltar] It will be in Spanish hands, at the port and the airport ”; Picardo said on Sunday in this same newspaper that “Spain will not be at the airport or in the port.”

In fact, both say the truth, although each emphasizes what is best for him. Travelers arriving in Gibraltar by air or sea will find a first checkpoint from the Gibraltarian police and a second from the European agency Frontex. The European customs officers will receive instructions from the Spanish police, the only ones who have access to the Schengen database, who will not be physically at the airport or the port but in a new building within Gibraltar. Without the “remote” approval, in Picardo’s expression, from the Spanish police officers, no one will be able to enter Gibraltar and move freely through the 26 countries of the European area without borders.

The future treaty will not only include border control. Spain and the United Kingdom signed four memoranda on Gibraltar (environment, tobacco, police and customs cooperation and citizens’ rights) whose validity, except for the last one, ended on December 31st. However, both parties are satisfied with their application and have decided to include them, reinforced, in the new treaty, extending the memoranda for six months to allow time for their preparation to complete. This prevents key issues in this area, such as police and judicial collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking or money laundering, from being left without a legal umbrella.

“I think that will give it longevity. We are going to create a relationship that will last in a real and permanent way ”, assures Picardo, who describes the future agreement as a“ shared prosperity treaty ”.

The problem of tobacco smuggling, which in the past has clouded relations, also seems to be on track. González Laya acknowledges that “the differential in the price of tobacco [a ambos lados de La Verja] it has been reduced significantly this year ”, which discourages smuggling. Picardo also stresses that “the price difference is now less than before” (although it is still around 30% cheaper in the Rock than in Spain), which has caused illicit traffic to fall across the land border or by sea, and asks that “be respected [el comercio legal], as happens between Spain and France ”.

In addition, Spain and the United Kingdom have signed a tax treaty on Gibraltar that provides for the exchange of information and the adoption of measures to prevent residents in Spain from setting their tax domicile in the colony to avoid taxes. The panoply of agreements to supplement Brexit is completed, for now, with a treaty that grants British citizens in Spain the right to vote, active and passive, in municipal elections. And vice versa.