The European Union wants to quickly react to the ‘clamp’ prepared by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and will put on the table on Monday An urgent military aid package for Ukraine at a key momentwith the conversations between the US and Russia already started without having kyiv. This proposal will be valued in the next Council of Foreign Ministers, as confirmed by 20 minutes through diplomatic sources. The figure will be around 6,000 million euros, but its distribution is still to be seen depending on the contributions of each country. In Brussels they do not have the 27 member states participating and some such as Hungary or Slovakia, and even Austria, traditionally neutral, may fall from the formula.

Nor is the ‘cast’ of tasks in terms of shipments or the concrete material that will take place, but the EU wants to turn the stage towards the favor of Volodimir Zelenski, whom Donald Trump called this same my ArrumoleS “dictator” for not calling elections during the conflict. “You have to act quickly or your country will disappear,” said the White House tenant. “I love Ukraine, but Zelenski has done a terrible job, His country is destroying and millions have died unnecessarily“Trump said on social networks, and accused Ukraine of” waste “the millions of Washington aid he received during the Biden administration.

In that context, the United States still does not count on the EU for the negotiation process, and the president already has it openly. “This war is much more important for Europe than for us. We have a great and beautiful ocean as separation. In addition to this, Zelenski admits that half of the money we send is lost, “he concluded. The Ukrainian leader, on the other hand, has lamented that Trump” has believed “Russian misinformation and has asked him to” not trust “in Moscow , since the conversations have already started in Riyadh during this week.

For Zelenski a very negative part of all this is that Trump “He has taken Putin from isolation” And he asks to understand that this “is a war against us.” Ukraine, he said, “is the victim” in the conflict. “We must never forget that Russia is directed by pathological liars. You cannot trust them and you have to press them, on behalf of La Paz, “he said, before adding that” it has been clear that the Russian representatives were lying once again “during their summit with the United States in Saudi Arabia, Al” affirm that they do not attack the energy sector of Ukraine. “

That is not an obstacle, according to Zelenski, to insist that his government wants an agreement. “We want peace and want it this year,” he said, although he also claimed “security guarantees”, although they do not go through an entry in NATO. But he launched another warning: he explained that he is not “willing to sell” his country in exchange for that ‘protection’, especially before the idea of ​​the United States to be able to exploit Ukrainian rare earths as part of the peace agreement.

“There will be no peace without the Ukrainians”

In A key, the efforts are still leading Emmanuel Macron, who seeks the unity of the block to keep the support for Ukraine. This Wednesday he convened a second meeting of European leaders, adding the Baltic, Romania, Bulgaria, as well as non -Europeans like Canadato look for a common position; Without great conclusions, from Paris the message comes out that although the continent is orillar by Putin and Trump, Europe will not do the same with Zelenski. Now, the French president considers that the union has to step forward because “Trump’s logic” is not understood and otherwise must be raised.

“We must continue working with the countries of the European Union to affirm our sovereignty, define our strength,” they added from the Elysium. “There will be no peace without the Ukrainians,” reiterated the Gallic Government, which influenced the idea that there can be no “dictated peace” For kyiv. “Although Americans obviously remain our allies we should not depend more on them for our security,” they concluded, giving the idea raised by Brussels to make debt and deficit limits more flexible to increase investment in defense.

Putin, meanwhile, does not want to step on swampy land. The Russian president says not to understand “the hysteria” of Zelenski Because, he clarified, nobody is leaving him out of the peace negotiations, although Moscow does not consider that he is a legitimate president (because, he highlights the Kremlin, he has his expired mandate). “No one excludes Ukraine from this process. Therefore, there is no reason to react for the meeting of Russia and the United States,” Putin valued before the media, on his visit on Wednesday to a drone factory in St. Petersburg.





The calculation made by the Russian leader, Having welcoming Trump, is that the agreement “can reach six months”but for now nobody talks about a calendar. Russia, however, celebrates that relations with the United States “move away from the abyss”, but do not take anything for granted. Trump and Putin seem to be understood and, meanwhile, the EU seeks to support Zelenski in several ways: with messages, led by Macron, and with facts, through more military impulse by the community block.