Spanish and Dutch are in a similar sporting moment, with their teams connected in terms of operation, but also in the emotional aspect. Also, Japan and Sweden meet on Friday in what is anticipated to be a close matchup, with the former world champions established and the Nordics inspired by their round of 16 victory over the United States. The winners will clash against each other in the semifinals.







18:01 Alba Redondo and Irene Guerrero celebrate after the first scored the fifth goal in Spain’s victory over Zambia, in a match corresponding to the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, played in Auckland, New Zealand, July 26, 2023 © AP / Rafaela Pontes