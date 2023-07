Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky. | Photo: Disclosure / Presidency of Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed this Saturday (1st) in Kiev the deployment of combat tanks and armored vehicles, as well as a portable field hospital that will allow Ukraine to increase its capacity to treat wounded soldiers and civilians. . This was Sánchez’s first official visit to Kiev after Spain took over the presidency of the European Union.

In a speech in the Ukrainian parliament, Sánchez had already advanced the delivery of a new aid package to Ukraine in the amount of 55 million euros through the World Bank and the United Nations development program, in an action that reaffirms the bloc’s support for Ukrainian resistance.

“We will send new heavy military material very soon, there will be four Leopard tanks and armored transport vehicles,” Sánchez said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “My presence here on the first day of the semiannual presidency [da UE] demonstrates a clear and unequivocal political commitment on the part of the community institutions” in relation to Ukraine’s accession, Sánchez also highlighted. Previously, Spain had already sent six Leopard tanks to Ukraine which were announced during Sánchez’s visit to Kiev in February. At the time, the Spanish government already indicated the possibility of sending four more tanks to the country.

During the visit, the Spaniard also commented on the provisional assessment that the European Commission carried out last month on Ukraine’s compliance with the requirements for accession to the European Union. “The report is positive and shows significant progress,” he said, congratulating Ukraine on this “positive dynamic”, encouraging it to continue ongoing reforms to bring it in line with European standards.

Sánchez recalled that the decision on starting accession negotiations – which Ukraine hopes will take place before the end of the Spanish presidency at the end of the year – will depend on the final evaluation report that Brussels will present in October. For his part, Zelensky described Sánchez’s visit on the first day of the European presidency as “very important and symbolic” and thanked Spain for its political, humanitarian, military, economic and financial support.