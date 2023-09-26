Poland, Switzerland and Sweden write history in the women’s competition, the Spanish lead the group in the men’s competitions. All the results of the competition

Sara Federico

35 athletes, 20 men and 15 women, representing 15 nations around the world, competed for the Before Paralympic Open Water World Cupprotagonist of the weekend just passed, in the suggestive La Cinta beach in San Teodoro.

Women’s competitions — A special occasion for the young Swiss star Nora Meister, champion of the 1500 m of the women’s discipline in the S1-S6 category, in her first time in an open water competition: “I’m really excited about this challenge, I threw myself in and won, I’m very happy and now also a little tired …” The goals are ambitious for the twenty-year-old from Lenzburg: “Now I dream of the Open water at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics”. Optimal weather and pleasant temperatures accompanied the whole day on Saturday, with some more difficulties during the second race, that of 3000 m, due to a slight increase in wind and sea conditions. A critical issue that did not hold the Swede back Pernilla Lindbergborn in 1994, the fastest to stop the clock on the longest course, in 36:58.66. See also Real Madrid: injured and suspended for the League match against Girona

The men’s competitions — It’s Spanish Javier Torres, five-time Paralympic champion in swimming events, to lift the first Paralympic World Cup in open water: the best in the 1500 m race among the candidates for the title, reaching the finish line in 24:10.68. The compatriots Jacobo Garrido Brun And Inigo Llopis Sanz they immediately dominated the 3000 m challenge, both leading alone compared to the rest of the group from the first minutes of the competition: “It was nice and fun to challenge each other until the last second” they both said after the race. It was then the class of 2002 who won the duel, with a time of 33:26.66.

Silver arrives for Italy Federico Bassani and the bronze of Marina Pettinellaboth in the 3000 m race, categories S11-S14.

A big success — The most commendable result was certainly the great success of the event, exceeding expectations: such a large turnout favored by the splendid location, and by the warmth of the bathers present on the beach, who cheered all the athletes with great enthusiasm. The words of FINP regional delegate Silvia Fioravanti summarize their happiness: “The goal was achieved when I saw the athletes returning from the water with a beautiful smile on their faces! This makes up for all the difficulties of organizing such an important event.” The World Para Swimming Open Water Cup has been able to enhance the Paralympic discipline in open water by placing it on the same level as the Italian Championships, at their tenth anniversary in Sardinia, opening the borders to an international level competition, which will also be confirmed for next year, and the first of a long series of compelling editions is revealed. See also Giant men: Odermatt flies, de Aliprandini in the running for medals

Accessible tourism — An important message that reinforces the social and educational value of sport for allmade possible by suitable structures and facilities that have allowed athletes with different types of disabilities, both mental and physical, to feel free to experience the joys of sport.

1-Nora Meister (SUI) 21:37.00

1-Javier Torres (ESP) 24:10.68

2-Koral Kutlu Berkin (TUR) 25:10.00

3-Ugur Senel (TUR) 25:14.00

1- Jacobo Garrido Brun (ESP) 33:26.66

2-Inigo Llopis Sainz (ESP) 35:12.53

3-Alan Ogorzalek (POL) 35:17.00

1-Alejandro Medero Meneses (ESP) 41:52.48

2-Federico Bassani (ITA) 41:58.42

1-Oliwia Jablonska (POL) 38:43.68

2-Taylor Winnett (USA) 39:53.61

3-Nahia Zudaire Borrezo (ESP) 40:06.40

1-Pernilla Lindberg (SWE) 36:58:66

2-Ariadna Edo Beltran (ESP) 42.45.00

3-Marina Pettinella (ITA) 51:14.83