Friday, September 22, 2023, 18:49



Updated 7:56 p.m.

Spain posed this Friday, before its first match after becoming world champion and the subsequent earthquake, with a banner with the slogan ‘It’s over’. These are the two words used by the Spanish soccer players after the stolen kiss from Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso, the statement that went viral in the messages of support from the international players to her teammate. It happened at the Gamla Ullevi stadium just after the anthem ceremony took place and, alongside them, the Swedish players were in a gesture that makes it clear that “this fight” is not just a matter of the Spanish athletes, but of all the women who dedicate themselves to this practice. In fact, it could be read: “Our fight is a global fight.”

It has not been the only protest action shown by the national team players, led by the former red and white Irene Paredes. During the official photograph, they raised their left fist and showed a bracelet on which the same motto could be read: ‘It’s over’.

After a turbulent week, with meetings until the early hours of the morning, without the necessary preparation for a match of such high importance, against the best team according to the FIFA ranking, Spain wanted to vindicate itself on the pitch. A month after making history in Australia, the ball was rolling again for people who have become legends. And they showed their requests in the company of the Nordic women, as Kosovare Asllani, the captain of Sweden, announced in the preview on Thursday.

Not only on the grass were there references to the situation that football is experiencing in Spain, but also in the stands there was a banner with the same message in a local fans area. At the same time, a message in Spanish was seen: “With you, Jenni and La Roja.” And the visiting soccer players received a standing ovation when they warmed up.