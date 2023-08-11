La Roja achieved a historic victory against the Netherlands after winning 2-1 in a game that went into extra time. Salma Paralluelo scored the winning goal for the Spanish team that will face Sweden in the semifinal. The Blaugult also beat Japan 2-1, the team that started as favorites and that had impressed throughout this World Cup. With the elimination of the Japanese, winners in 2011, this World Cup will have an unprecedented champion.

Four years ago in Reims, France, the Spanish illusions ended in a tight round of 16 match against the United States team. At the end of the match, Megan Rapinoe assured that La Roja was one of the teams that should not be lost sight of in the next World Cup. Said and done because Spain is already in the semifinals of this World Cup.

For its part, Japan had been having an excellent campaign and returning to the level of 2011, when its team was crowned champion, after a decade of lean times in terms of results. Their rival, Sweden, have never lifted the cup despite reaching the quarter-finals seven of their nine times. This year’s tournament may be your opportunity.

Spain dominated the first half, the VAR annulled a goal from La Roja

The first major action in Wellington, New Zealand, came in the third minute. The Spaniards found spaces in the left lane, but Esther González did not know how to define well, the ball caressed the second sector. It was through that lane that La Roja was approaching the Dutch goal.

In the 16th minute, the left post twice denied Spain a goal. Jenni Hermoso delivered a deep cross in the area to Alba Redondo who tried first with a header, but Van Domselaar, in goal, saved the shot that crashed into the post and then with his foot, but once again the post saved the Dutch.

In the first half hour, both teams showed an agile attacking game. The first yellow card came ten minutes from time after Oihane fouled Jackie Groenen.

La Roja saw their first goal disallowed in the 36th minute, in a play by Batlle and Redondo for Esther González who was offside, the French referee Stéphanie Frappart announced after reviewing the play.

Although less dangerous, the counterattacks from the Netherlands were quite fast in the first half, but the Spanish defense, as well as their goalkeeper Cata Coll, were quite finite.

The most dangerous action came in the 46th minute of the first half with a connection from Like Mertens to Beerensteyn, but the latter was out of place. A first half that ended without shots on goal by the Dutch.

The Netherlands tied in extremis and led to extra time

The second half started with a good rhythm and with greater possession and attack by the Spanish. The Oranje came out pressing higher to try to keep the ball and avoid the construction of the game of those led by Jorge Vilda.

In the 61st minute, the Dutch arrived dangerously in an action that gave something to talk about. Irene Paredes gave Beerensteyn a push in the area, when she was approaching the goal on her own. Frappart showed the Spanish defender the yellow before annulling the warning and announcing that she would not award the maximum penalty after reviewing the play.

Mariona Caldentey celebrates Spain’s first goal against the Netherlands. REUTERS – AMANDA PEROBELLI

Spain took the lead in the 81st minute thanks to a penalty, in a move by Salma that touched van der Gragt’s hand on the edge of the area. Mariona Caldentey was in charge of taking the maximum penalty and scoring with a powerful shot.

However, the Dutch continued to attack, especially with Beerensteyn, the most dangerous and fastest player who managed to sneak between two full backs. But the Spanish goalkeeper was quite attentive and safe.

Frappart gave 12 minutes of additional time and in minute 91 the tie came with a powerful shot from van der Gragt. Quite a way to make up for the penalty he caused and give new hope when his team was on the brink of elimination. Furthermore, the changes made by Andries Jonker made the Dutch much more incisive in attack.

Paralluelo gave Spain the winning goal

At 1-1, the game went to extra time at the Wellington Regional Stadium, in New Zealand. The Oranje began dominating and looking for the goal. Vilda made two important changes at minute 100, with the departure of Caldentey and Esther and the entry of Alexia Putellas and Eva Navarro. Spain had more options towards the end of the first 15 minutes of extra time but without success.

Lineth Beerensteyn was a figure despite the fact that her team was eliminated against Spain, being the player who generated the most danger throughout the match. REUTERS – AMANDA PEROBELLI

In the 107th minute, second half of extra time, the Netherlands almost took the lead thanks to the tireless Beerensteyn, but her shot went wide just inches from the Spanish right post.

Just when there was more pressure on the Spanish defense, La Roja scored the second on a quick counterattack with an assist from Jenni Hermoso for Salma Paralluelo who dribbled and determinedly finished in front of the Dutch goalkeeper. The 18-year-old player becomes the heroine of La Roja who is in the semifinals of a Senior Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Sweden opened the scoring against a Japan without fluidity in the game

The second semi-final of the day was played between Japan and Sweden at Auckland’s Eden Park stadium. Kurt Peter Gerhardsson made no changes and kept for this match the same line-up that gave them victory against the United States in the round of 16 match. That was and still is the winning formula.

Amanda Ilestedt opened the scoring for Sweden in the first half. REUTERS – HANNAH MCKAY

It was a game that began with a lot of rhythm and with a Swedish team that maintained possession of the ball and gained spaces in the Japanese field. In the 25th minute a clear goal play came with a deep pass from Bjorn to Blacktenius, but he failed to hit the ball well, bothered in the run by Kumagai although the Japanese defender was beaten, and the shot went wide.

Two minutes later, Japan responded with a very good play. Shimizu spilled over the baseline and put in a cross for Sugita, but missed the finish.

Sweden opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a free kick from Kosovare Asllani. The Japanese goalkeeper cleared the ball with both fists, but then the Japanese defense found itself on all fours to clear the ball from the area, which after a little touch from Eriksson, ended up at the feet of Amanda Ilestedt and she slotted it into the bottom of the box. network. This is the fourth goal for the Swedish defender.

For the 43rd minute, Sweden once again shook the Japanese goal with a quick triangular play that allowed the unmarked captain Kosovare Asllani a direct shot on goal that hit the post. Thus ended the first 45 minutes in which Japan did not add a single charge on goal.

An agonizing final in which Japan had to tie

Sweden came onto the field of play as if there had been no rest. A first action in minute 47 with a long shot from Rytting Kaneryd, which the Japanese goalkeeper managed to save, stretching completely.

The penalties would be aggravated for Japan, in the 52nd minute, after a VAR review that indicated a hand from Fuka in the area after a corner kick. Filippa Angeldal collected and did not miss the penalty to make it 2-0.

From the 53rd minute Japan began a stifling offensive. Thus came a first reaction from the Japanese, finally managing to enter the Swedish field and reaching the area. Aoba Fujino tried, but his bitten shot finally went over Musovic’s goal. Four minutes later Hasegawa tried again, but the shot sent the ball over the crossbar. Then, in the 71st minute, Fujino tried his luck, but his cross shot was cleared by Musovic on goal.

Japan was getting more and more involved in the game and in the Swedish area. A job that paid off with a penalty in the 74th minute that the Swiss referee conceded without hesitation. Ueki fell to the ground after a touch from Janogy. But the Japanese wasted the maximum penalty, crashing the ball against the crossbar.

Honoka Hayashi scored the discount goal that momentarily restored hope to the Japanese. REUTERS-DAVID ROWLAND

Luck was not with the Japanese who, four minutes from the end of the game, had to score from a set ball, but once again the crossbar got in the way for Fujino to score. The discount finally came in the 87th minute thanks to Hayashi, taking advantage of the fact that the Blagult defense did not take the ball out of the area, to enter and beat Musovic. A goal that gave the Nadeshiko hope again when tears of disappointment were already rolling among the Japanese on the bench.

The attacks on the Swedish goal did not stop when 10 minutes of additional time was announced. However, Japan woke up very late in this game that towards the end managed to put the Swedish defense in trouble.

Finally, the Blagult were left with the 2-1 victory and will face Spain next Tuesday for a ticket to the final. With the elimination of Japan, who lifted the cup in 2011, there will be an unprecedented champion in this Women’s World Cup.