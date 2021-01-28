Despite the existing uncertainty about where and how the next European Championship will be played, decisions that UEFA will adopt in the coming weeks, the sports management of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) is working on the planning of the continental championship and has just closed with his Portuguese counterpart to recover the pending friendly that they had agreed for June 2020 and that was canceled because of the covid-19.

Spain and Portugal will meet in Seville, on June 4 at 7:30 p.m., in one of the preparation meetings prior to the debut in the Eurocup of the national team against Sweden, ten days later in Bilbao if nothing changes . The meeting between two of the candidate teams to go far in the final phase will be played at the La Cartuja stadium, where Spain played the last official match in November 2020 against Germany. It was a night that will last in the memory of the Spanish fans for the blank set that Luis Enrique’s group endorsed that of Joaquim Löw.

According to the organization based in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas (Madrid), La Cartuja will once again become the setting for this meeting “thanks to the support of the Junta de Andalucía, which actively collaborates to bring the best sport to this Autonomous Community ”, which is also the venue for the next two Copa del Rey finals.

Portugal, always with the incentive of having Cristiano Ronaldo as the flagship player, and Spain, already saw each other in another friendly, last October in Lisbon, with the final result of a goalless draw. The idea of ​​the sports management headed by former goalkeeper José Francisco Molina is to close another friendly before the start of the final phase next June and thus maintain the plans planned for 2020.

If nothing were to change and UEFA kept its idea of ​​a Eurocup in twelve venues, something that today seems unlikely due to the poor evolution of the pandemic, the Spanish team would play its three matches in the first phase in San Mamés: the aforementioned against Sweden on June 14, against Poland on June 19, and against Slovakia, on June 23.