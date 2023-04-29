The Iberian peninsula recorded record temperatures in April between Thursday and Friday (28) with thermometers hitting 40ºC in Spain and Portugal, in an unusually early heat wave that increased the risk of fires.

On Thursday, peninsular Spain recorded a temperature record for the month of April, with 38.8 degrees Celsius in Córdoba (south), according to provisional data published this Friday by the state meteorological agency (Aemet).

The record, made at the meteorological station at the airport of this Andalusian city, “would be the temperature record in April in peninsular Spain,” Aemet said on Twitter.

The previous record for mainland Spain was recorded in 2011, when thermometers scored 38.6 degrees Celsius in Elche (east).

This provisional figure still needs to be “confirmed”, which could take several days, the organization told AFP.

This number, however, would not be an absolute record for all of Spain, as “the historic maximum was recorded in 2013 in the Canary Islands”, an archipelago located off the coast of northwest Africa, specified Aemet. The record was 40.2°C.

Neighboring Portugal also recorded on Thursday its highest temperature on an April day in at least 78 years, with 36.9 ºC in Mora, in the center of the country, according to the national meteorological institute.

– Catastrophic drought –

Spain and Portugal are experiencing an exceptionally early heat wave, caused by a warm air mass coming from North Africa.

This Friday, the heat persisted and the temperature reached 37.8 ºC in Granada, Andalusia, according to data from Aemet.

This led the Spanish government to anticipate, from the beginning of June, the state campaign against forest fires, announced the Ministry of the Interior this Friday.

Due to climate change, episodes of exceptionally high temperatures have multiplied in recent years in Spain, a European country with almost 75% of its territory at risk of desertification, according to the UN.

The country experienced in 2022 the hottest year in its history, in which several waves of value were linked from May, according to Aemet.

According to a study by the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), published on Tuesday, the days of the year with summer temperatures in Spain went from 90 to 145 between 1971 and 2022.

In addition to the heat, Spain, which exports much of its agricultural production to the rest of Europe, is facing a catastrophic drought that worries farmers and authorities.

According to Coag, the main farmers’ union, 60% of Spanish farmland is currently “asphyxiated” by lack of rain.