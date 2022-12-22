The International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE) will not be held in Arequipa (Peru), as planned, at the end of March, but Cádiz will be the new venue, the director of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), Santiago Muñoz Machado, at a press conference. The explosive political and social situation in the Andean country has raised “this alternative, given that the security situation does not exist, and several personalities had expressed their concern to us”, he added. This agreement, taken “by the Spanish and Peruvian authorities”, was endorsed yesterday Wednesday afternoon in a telematic meeting of the 23 language academies “unanimously”. This morning the RAE has ratified it in an emergency plenary session held at its headquarters in Madrid. EL PAÍS already announced this Wednesday that the Spanish Government had offered the Cádiz alternative in a mixed formula in the face of the crisis of the Government of Peru, that both cities share the celebration of the event, which has finally been ruled out. Muñoz Machado has specified that, in principle, the date of the congress is maintained, from March 27 to 30, although he has not ruled out that it could be moved “a few weeks”, since we are only three months away from the appointment.

“The Peruvian authorities, in agreement with the Spanish authorities and the 23 language academies, have made the decision not to continue with the Arequipa headquarters. There are uncontrollable riots, although the Peruvian government is trying to appease them. In addition to security, there are issues such as the agenda of the Kings, which must be respected, ”he added. The Arequipa congress had already suffered some delay, as it should have been held in 2022, following the three-year calendar of the CILE. As consolation for Peru, Muñoz Machado has said that it has been agreed that the 10th congress will be in Arequipa. That would already be in 2026. It will be the second time that this great Spanish event will be held in Spain after the Valladolid congress in 2001.

The director of the RAE has confirmed that months ago from Cádiz several institutions of the city had mobilized to offer themselves as the venue for the congress, and he finished his speech indicating that he was going to immediately inform the mayor of Cádiz, José María González Santos, the news, which has caught him during the ordinary plenary session of the month of December of the City Council. “Let me make an announcement, Cádiz will host the ninth Congress of the Spanish Language”, said González. A few words that have been followed by the applause of the councillors. “The solidity of the candidacy is demonstrated. It is not the best of contexts because the decision is explained by the instability that is experienced in Peru and the desire for the solution to arrive as soon as possible goes in advance, but we will assume the challenge and the challenge, ”he added. González has also expressed his wish that all the Administrations that showed their support for Cádiz to host the 2025 congress now support the city, reports Jesus Cañas.

“In Cádiz the program planned in Arequipa will be developed because there is no time to change it.” the motto is Spanish language, miscegenation and interculturality. Muñoz Machado has added that other candidates had presented themselves, such as “the Community of La Rioja and Salamanca”. As usual in the organizing country of CILE, Spain will bear all the expenses.

The director of the Peruvian Academy of Language, Eduardo Francisco Hopkins Rodríguez, attended the press conference by videoconference, who only declared that in Peru they were “prepared for the congress, both the Government, the authorities and the citizens”. An appointment that will have to wait and that had had as a great defender the Nobel prize and academic Mario Vargas Llosa, for being his hometown. As this newspaper reported yesterday, Wednesday, at the RAE plenary session on Thursday, December 15, the question of Arequipa was addressed and Vargas Llosa himself took the floor to admit that, given the circumstances, “it was unfeasible to hold the congress for reasons of safety”. Speaking in silver and as it was said in the novel that made him a writer, Conversation in the Cathedral, “Peru screwed up”. The current government plans to hold elections in April 2024, after the failed self-coup by President Pedro Castillo on December 7, which led to his arrest and the appointment of Dina Boluarte as his successor.

Until the fall of President Castillo, the road map was as planned. Thus, on November 11, the presentation ceremony of the congress was held in Arequipa, with the presence, among others, of the director of Cervantes, Luis García Montero, and the director of the RAE; in addition to the mayor and the president of the Peruvian Academy of Language. Then it was announced that in March, among other writers, Sergio Ramírez, Héctor Abad Faciolince, Gioconda Belli, Santiago Roncagliolo, Jorge Volpi or Martín Caparrós would attend. In total, more than 250 lecturers and speakers. The great event on the situation, problems and challenges of Spanish brings together academics, philologists, writers and artists in a Spanish-speaking country every three years. The CILEs are promoted by the Instituto Cervantes, which depends on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, and the RAE, which together with the other 22 Spanish-language institutions are in charge of the scientific program.

As this medium also reported, the Cádiz Conference Center, the Casa de Iberoamérica, the ECCO cultural space and other infrastructures dependent on the University of Cádiz, had already blocked dates at the end of March 2023 due to the possibility that Cádiz was the campus.

Since the first edition in Zacatecas (Mexico) in 1997, the following CILE venues have been Valladolid (2001), Rosario (2004), Cartagena de Indias (2007), Valparaíso (2010), which was held online due to the earthquake, Panama City (2013), San Juan de Puerto Rico (2016) and Córdoba (Argentina, 2019).

