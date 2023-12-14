The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, with his Moroccan counterpart, Naser Burita, this Thursday in Rabat. Jalal Morchidi (EFE)

The turn taken by Spain in 2022 in favor of Morocco in the conflict over Western Sahara through a roadmap shared by both parties has led to a close bilateral relationship, which “has never been as intense and fruitful as at this moment.” said this Thursday in Rabat the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, in a joint appearance before the press with his Moroccan counterpart, Naser Burita. The head of diplomacy of the Maghreb country ratified his Government's commitment to fully comply with the plan agreed in April of last year by King Mohamed VI and the President of the Spanish Executive, which included as a cornerstone the implementation of commercial customs on the borders of Ceuta – newly built – and Melilla, where it has remained closed since 2018.

“It is not a political problem or a problem of commitments, it is a problem of technical application (…) for a reopening of customs with a common formula,” Burita alleged to justify the delay in the entry into service of the customs facilities. On the Spanish side, “everything is ready for them to operate and no more pilot tests are necessary (like those carried out in recent months),” Albares pointed out, “and all commitments remain in force.”

Both ministers declared their willingness to solve the main obstacle that stands in the way of the roadmap that put an end to the thorny period of tension that arose between Spain and Morocco, after the admission in 2021 of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim, to a hospital in La Rioja. Gali. The mutual commitment took place at the headquarters of the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where both Burita and Albares agreed to answer questions from the press, contrary to what was initially planned. Also without prior notice, Albares was received by the Moroccan head of Government, Aziz Ajanuch, in a gesture of diplomatic deference to his first official bilateral trip of the new legislature in Spain.

The Spanish minister reiterated, in response to questions from the Moroccan media, that the Government's position on the issue of Western Sahara has not changed since the joint declaration of King Mohamed VI and President Sánchez in Rabat in 2022, in which the plan was considered. of Moroccan autonomy “as the most serious, realistic and credible basis for the resolution of the dispute” in the former Spanish colony, for which the Polisario Front demands independence after a self-determination process.

Burita, whom Albares sometimes referred to as “dear Naser,” described Spain as an “exemplary neighbor.” The atmosphere of diplomatic honeymoon between both countries after having assumed the co-organization (along with Portugal) of the 2030 Soccer World Cup in October is evident. The Moroccan Foreign Minister also agreed that bilateral relations are at their “best moment” and had not reached “this level of strength, solidity and trust” until now, thanks to the exclusion of “unilateral decisions,” in issues such as the control of irregular migration flows, common security or economic and commercial cooperation.

Rabat has committed to comply with all the points of the roadmap agreed with Spain. So far, seven sectoral working groups have been formed, according to Burita, who have been advancing their tasks. These include the joint management of the airspace of Western Sahara, attributed to Spain by international aviation organizations, and the complex delimitation of maritime borders. The maps prepared by Morocco overlap with those of the maritime area of ​​the Canary Islands. Burita specified that any overlaps will be resolved through “dialogue and consultation”, while Albares guaranteed that the Government of the Canary Islands will have a representative in the working group to be able to safeguard its powers.

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs also attended a meeting in the Moroccan capital between businessmen from both countries to strengthen the new strategic relationship. Some 18,000 Spanish companies are present in the Moroccan economy. Diplomatic sources in Rabat have highlighted the “ambition” with which Morocco is preparing to tackle an infrastructure modernization program with a horizon set in 2030. Mohamed VI traveled to the United Arab Emirates last week to agree on a dozen financing plans for Projects.

The renewal of the railways is one of them. Morocco has just put out to public tender the acquisition of 168 new trains, of which 18 will be high-speed, for an amount of 1,465 million euros. Among the companies interested in the award are the Spanish Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) and Talgo.

Programs related to water—desalination plants and irrigation—are also a priority for Morocco's economy, which has been suffering from a serious drought for three years, as well as those for the construction of new ports and airports. In November, the Spanish group Acciona was commissioned to build and operate, together with two Moroccan companies, the new Casablanca mega desalination plant, budgeted at 800 million euros.

At their meeting in Rabat to relaunch the roadmap agenda after six months of electoral hiatus in Spain, Albares and Burita highlighted the close cooperation of the security forces of both countries in controlling irregular migration flows. Despite the rebound in 2023 in the arrival of small boats to the Canary Islands (mostly from the Sahel area) and, to a lesser extent, to the western Mediterranean compared to 2022, Albares highlighted that it is far from the increase observed in the areas of the central Mediterranean. (Italy) and eastern (Greece).

The head of Spanish diplomacy continued his diplomatic tour towards Senegal on Thursday night, and this Friday he will travel to Mauritania, the departure countries for the cayucos heading to the Canary Islands. In both he would meet with his counterpart in the Government and with representatives of the Spanish security forces deployed to collaborate in the control of irregular immigration.

