Spain will face Morocco next Tuesday (4:00 p.m.) in the round of 16 after a horrible match against Japan in which it was overwhelmed by the impetus of Japan and was even three minutes out of the Qatar tournament. After taking an early lead on the scoreboard, things got very complicated in the second with two goals from Japan that led La Roja to look at the other game in the group. And there Costa Rica has put fear into the body by going 2-1 against Germany, which put the Ticos in the round of 16 and left Spain eliminated. Fortunately for Luis Enrique’s men, the Teutons have come from behind to win 4-2 and have returned color to a team incapable of harming a Japan that goes through as first in the group and will face Croatia. Spain, for its part, is loaded with doubts on its way to the next phase, where it will have to deal with a historic duel against Morocco, very solid in this tournament and capable of leaving behind Croatia, current world runner-up, and Belgium, third in Russia and back home as one of the great disappointments.

This time there has been a revolution in Luis Enrique’s eleven. If against Germany they only made one change compared to Costa Rica, today there have been five variants to face the duel against Japan. The most significant, the first presence of Nico Williams as a starter in La Roja, as well as the presence of Álvaro Morata from the beginning. Luis Enrique’s plan aimed to seek the back of the Japanese team based on speed through the wings, and of course, he was completely successful because in a cross from Azpilicueta, Motara put Spain ahead on the scoreboard at 11 minutes.

Somewhat fundamental so that Luis Enrique’s men did not have difficulties during the first half, by disrupting Moriyasu’s approach. Two lines and a striker in just twenty meters, with the defense well advanced in the effort that Spain could not maneuver through the center and unload the game on the sides. But with the score in their favour, La Roja once again gave a ball control monologue as happened against Costa Rica, although on this occasion, without hitting. Because Spain was not interested in giving the game rhythm and allowing Japan to steal and go at speed. And since the Japanese did not want to take risks, the game has declined to tedious limits, mostly because Spain was very comfortable in the game without having to expose an opponent who was too tight.

Japan was expected to take risks in the second half, but not to be able to turn the score around in five minutes. The Japanese have come out to press, to bite, Spain has continued to sleep and when they realized it, they were losing 1-2 after a very confusing play where it seemed that the ball had gone over the bottom line. It has not been like that and La Roja has found itself in a totally unexpected situation seen in the first part.

And it has been even worse because he has also started to play in the other game. Germany, which led 1-0 in the first half, has seen a comeback by Costa Rica, which has left Spain momentarily eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar. An anguish that has not lasted long because the Teutons have tied, but given the inability of the team to damage the Japanese defense, attention has been focused on the other game. Fortunately for La Roja, Germany has found the way to the goal and with its 4-2 defeat of Costa Rica has returned the color to an unrecognizable Spain and that has until Tuesday to return to its best version.