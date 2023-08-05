With a sensational performance by Aitana Bonmati, who scored twice,

Spain thrashed this Saturday in Auckland to Switzerland (5-1) and advanced for the first time in its history to the quarterfinals of a women’s World Cup.

In the second game of the day, Japan maintained its perfect run in the World Cup by beating 3-1 against Norwaythus consolidating their pass to the quarterfinals, where the winner of the duel between Sweden and the United States.

(Catalina Pérez saved a penalty, but it wasn’t enough: see Morocco’s winning goal) (Linda Caicedo, among the top 5 stars of the first phase of the World Cup)

with a landslide

Spain recovered its effective and dominant football, and cleared up doubts about its status as contender for the title in the Australia and New Zealand World Cup after losing 4-0 in the group stage to Japan.

With their victory, Spain will have to face, on August 11 in the quarterfinals, the winner of the duel between Netherlands and South Africa, They meet on Sunday.

Aitana Bonmatí, declared the best player of the match, opened the scoring at minute 5 with a left-footed shot inside the area, and repeated the dose at minute 36 with a maneuver to get past the Swiss defenses.

But first, in the 11th minute, a bad return from the defense Laia Codina found the goalkeeper ahead Tasting Coll and caused the momentary draw (1-1).

Spain quickly recovered from that blow and Alba Redondo caught a header in the area to make it 2-1 in the 17th minute, after a cross from Ona Batlle diverted by Bonmati.

Codina erased his mistake by making it 4-1 after a corner kick at minute 45 and Jennifer Beautiful sealed the win at 70. The Spanish dominance in the first half was such that in addition to finishing the set with a 4-1 lead, Switzerland did not shoot once, achieving their goal with that goal against Spain.

The game was played on a cool (austral) winter night in the Eden Park from Auckland, with more than 43,000 spectators, who mostly celebrated the Spanish goals.

The Spanish technician Jorge Vilda he left his star player on the bench, Alexia Putellas, and bet with three attackers, including Alba Redondo and Esther Gonzalez in the starting lineup with the fast extreme Salma Paralluelo, initiator of the action of the first Spanish goal.

The Spanish coach defended the changes in the lineup by stating that “I have the 23 best players in the world, the Spanish team is a team with the 23 best players in the world.” One of the variants of him was the goalkeeper Cata Coll instead of Mass Rodriguez, their starter in the group stage.

flawless japan

In wellingtonJapan confirmed its intentions to go far in the Women’s World Cup, a tournament that it won in 2011, with its resounding victory against Norway, other favorites, in a duel between world champions.

The good Japanese march took place under the guidance of their goalscorer Hinata Miyazawa, who at 15 minutes made a crossed cross that the Norwegian defense Syrstad Engen He scored at his own goal, and nine minutes from the end he made it 3-1.

The second Japanese goal was scored by laugh shimzu and the Norwegian goal was the work of Guro Reiten.

Japan, world champion in 2011 and finalist in 2015, remains unbeaten in the tournament, and the Norwegian goal is the first they have conceded in four games. Norway, champion in 1995 and finalist in 1991, says goodbye to the tournament earlier than expected.

(Messi drives the fan who asked him for a kiss crazy to tears, video)