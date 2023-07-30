The Spanish women’s team will seek this Monday to add to their classification for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by doing so as first in Group C, for which they need not to lose against Japan, a rival they have never officially faced absolute level, but with which he has a history of joys and disappointments in the lower categories.

In its last match of the group stage, Spain faces one of the countries that has invested the most in women’s football and that has many similarities in terms of style and philosophy of play. In fact, the RFEF and the Japanese Association have a collaboration agreement to work to exchange knowledge in different fields.

Japan seems to have lost some strength in contrast to the growth of the national team, which has even surpassed it in the world ranking. But although Jorge Vilda’s team is now sixth in the world, five places above the Japanese, the list of winners of the Japanese is surely higher, especially with their ‘elders’ since they were world champions in 2011 and runners-up in 2015, two times ‘queens’ of Asia and Olympic silver in London 2012, milestones still far from Spanish women’s football.

But they do coincide more in the lower categories, where both countries shine, although the Asian can boast of being the only one in the world that has won the world crowns at an absolute level, Sub-20 (2018) and Sub-17 (2014), these last two crossing the path of Spain, which has been able to take revenge and is currently the world champion in the two lower categories. On Monday, Spanish and Japanese players will meet again after having experienced a rivalry when they were younger.

You have to go back to 2010, to the U-17 World Cup in Trinidad and Tobago, to see the first duel between the Spanish and Japanese, settled by a clear 4-1 in the group stage for the former, where Alexia Putellas and Ivana Andrés were. Spain, European champion, finished third that event, and Japan runner-up.

Four years later, at the World Cup in Costa Rica, both teams met again with their Under-17 generations. The Asian won both the first phase (2-0) and the historic final (2-0), with a team already led by the talented Yui Hasegawa and Hina Sugita, two starting players presumably on Monday. The Spanish team already had figures who are in this World Cup such as Aitana Bonmatí and Rocío Gálvez, as well as Patri Guijarro.