Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Hours before the kick-off of the match between Spain and Italy tonight, within the European Championship 2024, it appears that the confrontation has already started outside the stadium early.

The beginning came from the press conferences before the match, after Luciano Spalletti responded to the Spanish media representatives, and said: “I love the Spanish football culture, but there are many ways to play football well, and Spain does that, but it is not the only one that plays well.” “Good. Do not overestimate yourselves as the only ones who play well, as there is football played in other styles as well.”

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente responded and said: “We like to play every match to win. This confrontation is the most important for us, and we know each other well.”

In Italy, the celebration included displaying a giant national team shirt, but what was striking was the location chosen to display this shirt, by placing it on the “Spanish Steps,” the famous historical site in the capital, Rome, in an indirect reference to the Spaniards, which was what was picked up by the media in the country of the “matador.” I considered it a veiled football message before the starting whistle.

For your information, the teams of Spain and Italy are considered the most frequent confrontation in the European Nations Finals, which will be held for the eighth time, after the previous confrontations were known for many historical moments, the most prominent of which was when the Spanish team prevailed on penalties over its Italian counterpart in the quarter-finals, then proceeded later to embrace the title and open… The page of major titles again for Spanish football, as it returned and faced the Italian team in the final of 2012, and surpassed it again, but the “Azzuri” took revenge on its competitor by defeating him in the semi-finals of the last edition, to continue moving forward towards winning the title.