Hamburg (dpa)

The draw for the finals of the European Football Championship (Euro 2024) in Germany, which took place today, Saturday, at the Elbe Philharmonic Concert Hall in Hamburg, resulted in the home team, Germany, being in a balanced group, while the second group was very strong, as it included… Spain, Italy, the defending champion, and Croatia, in addition to France, along with the Netherlands, are in one group.

The first group included Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.

The second group included Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania.

The third group included Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia and England.

As for the fourth group, it included the winning team from the first track of the playoff, along with the Netherlands, Austria, and France, and the Belgium national team plays in the fifth group, next to the teams of Slovakia and Romania, and the winning team from the second track of the playoff, and in the sixth group there is Turkey and the winning team from the third track of the playoff. Separator, Portugal and Czech Republic.

In the opening match, the German national team will meet its Scottish counterpart at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 14.

The tournament will be held with the participation of 24 teams, distributed into six groups, whose matches will be held in ten stadiums in ten different cities.

Germany will host the tournament from June 14 to July 14, 2024, with the opening match being held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, and the final match at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. This edition of the European Nations Cup bears the number 17, as the tournament was launched in 1960, and all its editions were held regularly every four years, with the exception of the last edition, which was postponed to 2021 due to the “Corona pandemic.” The 17th edition returns the tournament to its normal frequency to be held in 2024. The identity of only 21 teams was revealed during the ceremony, while the identity of the last three teams to qualify for the tournament will be determined through the playoff in March 2024, just less than three months before the start of the tournament.

The German national team is competing in the tournament as the host country’s representative, while the qualifiers that were held over the past period resulted in the qualification of 20 teams, which will be distributed into the six groups.

The European Union (UEFA) revealed the four levels of qualified teams, and each level includes six teams, so that during the draw, one team from each level is selected to be placed in one of the six groups in the first round of the tournament.