Maximum equality in the European derby in the U21 category, since Spain and Italy have five titles each and have met in three finals. More concerned not to lose than to win, since the draw in the previous duel between Czechs and Slovenians benefited them for the last day of the group, the teams of Luis de la Fuente and Paolo Nicolato were canceled in the rain in Maribor in a very rough duel. Football from before, with a lot of physical contact, disputes, high arms to protect themselves in the jumps, protests and tanganas. Huge difficulties for the German referee, who without the help of the VAR took three reds at the end, two to the transalpinos and one direct to Mingueza, victim of an opponent’s theater.

There were hardly any occasions already in the initial period, with the physical forces intact of the protagonists. Spain tried more and better on the left side, with Miranda, Cucurella and Abel Ruiz falling through that area, than on the right, since Mingueza does not have a great offensive route and Puado, the end of Espanyol, was very well guarded. A far shot from Barça’s side to Betis was the best Spanish approach, which in defense only suffered from a loss at the start of the Valencian player Hugo Guillamón. The play ended with a huge shot from Fratessi that Álvaro Fernández deflected to the crossbar.

Beyond these actions, one from each team, the most attractive in that act was a guided control of Manu García, a midfielder born in England who is having a great campaign at Sporting. There was a hit with excessive force from Pobega to Mingueza, settled with the same punishment to the Italian as to the Spanish coach for protesting, since both were booked, and an action to the limit of Guillamón when he already had a yellow. De la Fuente asked for peace of mind, who changed him after the break for Pipa to avoid greater evils in such a close match.

Spain Álvaro Fernández, Mingueza, Guillamón (Pipa, min. 46), Cuenca, Miranda, Manu García, Zubimendi (Fran Beltrán, 79), Villar (Moncayola, min. 55), Puado, Abel Ruiz and Cucurella. 0

Italy Carnesecchi, Lovato, Del Prato, Ranieri, Bellanova, Frattesi, Rovella, Pobega, Frabotta, Scamacca and Cutrone (Raspadori, min. 69). Referee: Hans Osmers (Germany). Yellow cards to Guillamón, Frabotta, Pobega, Villar, Del Prato, Rovella, Zubimendi, Scamacca and Raspadori. He sent off Scamacca for a double yellow after direct reds to Mingueza and Rovella in the 87th minute. Incidents: Match of the second day of the U21 European Championship, played at the Ljudski vrt stadium in Maribor (Slovenia).

With the Huddersfield defender and Mingueza central, Spain was winning in presence and depth on the right wing. Without ever losing sight of the defensive balance, La Rojita’s dominance increased against a stronger rival physically, but more limited in the technical aspect, which was satisfied with its second consecutive draw. If the Spaniards did not wrinkle and did not make mistakes that allowed counterattacks, they had a lot of ground gained. As almost always before the ‘azzurri’. The pity is that their best game was only translated into two shots from outside the area by Manu García and Moncayola, who did not see the door. and in a double occasion of Pipa and Puade in the final siege, already ten against nine. A shame that red to the Barça defender, who did absolutely nothing and should not be penalized. If they beat the Czech Republic next Tuesday, Spain will have met the goal and will be in the quarterfinals as group leader.