The head of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez and French President Emmanuel Macron signed an agreement this Monday in Montauban (southern France) that will allow citizens of both countries to have dual nationality, if they meet the necessary requirements for it and so wish. Thanks to this agreement, the nationals of both parties will not have to renounce their nationality of origin when they acquire the other nationality.

It is the first agreement of this nature signed by Spain with a non-Ibero-American State. Until now, Spain only allowed dual citizenship with the Ibero-American countries, Andorra, Equatorial Guinea, the Philippines or Portugal. France, on the other hand, authorizes double or triple nationality.

“We make a historical claim of the descendants of Spaniards exiled in France a reality” after the Spanish Civil War, Sánchez recalled. This agreement “corrects a historical anomaly for many of them, Spanish, French, deeply rooted in their respective host countries, who could not have their dual identity,” explained the Spanish president. For Sánchez, it is “an act of past and future restitution: we have a common identity and the firm will to move forward together.”

It is also an important gesture for expats from both countries. “We owe it to the 150,000 French living in Spain and the 190,000 Spanish living in France,” Macron said on Twitter after the agreement was signed during a bilateral summit.

This agreement, however, does not provide for privileged access to nationality nor will it modify the deadlines to obtain Spanish nationality by residence, which will continue to be 10 years for French citizens, as Moncloa recalled when the agreement was approved in November in the Minister council. In order to acquire French nationality by residence, it is necessary to live in the country for at least five years before applying.

Montauban was chosen to sign this historic agreement, a city in the south of France, symbol of Spanish exile. Manuel Azaña (1880-1940), president of the Second Republic who died in exile, is buried in the cemetery of this town. Macron and Sánchez placed flowers on his grave at the end of the summit. The two presidents expressed their wish that Azana’s remains remain in that French cemetery, as their descendants wish.