Spain reaches the last day of the group stage with pass to the semi-final in the pocket after two wins in two games. But La Rojita wants to put the icing on the table with the leadership that would make it avoid germanyone of the great favorites to lift the continental title, who also reaches the last day with two wins.

Those of Kenio Gonzalo They arrive full of confidence after add two wins in his two games with paths thrashed 4-0 to both Norway and Finland. A goal difference that gives them the possibility of getting that first place with a draw against France (8:00 p.m.) on this last day. An almost perfect start to the European Championship without fitting and with very good sensations. The galas also count their matches for victories and have not conceded yet, but they have a worse goal difference. It has cost them, but they are one of the great powers in this championship.

The Spanish trainer will do again rotations thinking about the semifinals on Thursday. He already did it against Finland and against France there will also be changes. That they are all involved and involved is very important for the team. Vicky López could return to the team as well as Villafañe, Miranda or Corrales. It should be noted that of the eight goals that Spain has scored, they have done so with seven different players. A cast that makes it clear that in this selection they are all important…