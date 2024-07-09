Mexico City.- Spain and France will face each other in Munich to decide the first finalist of Euro 2024.

The match can be watched at 1:00 p.m. on CANAL 5, Izzi, Sky Sports and Sky+.

La Furia Roja arrives at the Semi-Final with a perfect record after having won all five of its matches played in the tournament, but today they will possibly have their most difficult test so far, facing a French team that, although they have not convinced with their performance, have great figures such as Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann who can make the difference at any minute.

France coach Didier Deschamps has been questioned about the inconsistent performance of Les Bleus during the competition and the “boring” football they display on the pitch.

“(Laughs). Are you sure about that? Listen, if you get bored, watch something else. You don’t have to watch France’s games. The Euros are difficult for everyone. Now, I don’t give it much importance despite everything,” he said before the match against Spain.

Meanwhile, on the Spanish side, coach Luis de la Fuente sees the match against the French as a unique opportunity.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity. We’ve done a lot to be here. This, like against Germany, could be a final. These are games of details and of making few mistakes. We’ve earned a historic opportunity. I trust in our potential and that we’ll be superior to counter France. I have blind faith in my team and we’re ready to win a very difficult match that could be a final,” he commented.

The biggest winners

The Euro 2024 semi-final will see two of the three most successful teams in the tournament face each other.

Spain is the team with the most European titles (tied with Germany) with three trophies, won in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

While France is the third most successful country (along with Italy) with two crowns, obtained in 1984 and 2000.

With very little

France qualified for the semi-finals without scoring a single goal from moving play, thanks to two own goals, against Austria and Belgium, and a penalty scored by Kylian Mbappé against Poland.

In the quarter-finals, Les Bleus eliminated Portugal on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

This is the first time something like this has happened in the history of the Euro.

French origin

Spain’s starting centre-backs at this Euro were all born in France.

Aymeric Laporte was born in Agen and played for his hometown team, while Robin Le Normand was born in Pabu and came through the youth ranks of Brest.

Le Normand will not be able to play in the Semi-Final due to an accumulation of yellow cards.