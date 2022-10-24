On the 17th, Claudio Biern Boyd passed away. His name brings echoes of milk and cookies. Biern Boyd was a pioneer in establishing ties with Japan so that experienced studios could animate series such as Around the world in 80 days, D’Artacán and the three Muskehounds either david the gnome. Someone should write about the stages of his production company BRB Internacional, but it won’t be me. Spain has never been easy for animation, and for comics it stopped being profitable decades ago. Talent goes to places where they get paid (and they get paid because they sell) and those who stay earn diopters and back pain to do something that nobody seems to take too seriously in a country where originals are cut down to make room in a warehouse (it happened in Bruguera), and drawings are erased to reuse the acetate (it happened in Estudios Vara), among other stories that I cannot cite because I do not remember the source.

Precariousness, bungling, or the mere passage of time have trampled on a large part of our cultural heritage, the one that does not appear on the most important lists because the people who care about it are fed up with screaming in the desert. The death of Biern Boyd, however, has been picked up by all the media thanks to the fact that her productions remained in our memory. It has been nice to read how the children we went to say goodbye to him; he reminded me of that scene The wonderful world of the Brothers Grimm (filmed in Cinerama and probably broadcast in 4:3 on television) in which the Jacob and Wilhem creatures asked their creators not to die so that they could be born. I don’t know what fantasy has done to us in this country so that it only becomes news when someone leaves.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP