The match between Spain and England at Euro 2024 is scheduled for the final of the tournament. This exciting encounter will take place on Sunday, July 14. The exact time of the match will be 9:00 p.m. for what will be one of the most anticipated moments of the championship, given the level and history of both teams in European competitions.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups that both teams will use for this great Euro Cup final.
The Spanish team has been the best team in the tournament, beating teams like Croatia, Italy, Germany and France. Now, Luis de la Fuente’s team wants to make history and win its fourth European Championship in the history of the national team. To do so, they will use what we are used to in this competition, their star eleven.
This is what Spain’s lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Unai Simon
Defenses: Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella
Midfielders: Rodri, Fabian, Dani Olmo
Forwards: Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata, Lamine Yamal
On the other hand, Gareth Southgate has managed to return to the final of the European Championship with the English national team. They started out as one of the favourites of the tournament and have not performed as expected but one way or another they have managed to reach the final and for that they will use their star eleven.
This is what England’s lineup will look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Pickford
Defenses: Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Mainoo, Jude Bellignham, Saka, Foden
Forward: Harry Kane
#Spain #Englands #lineups #Euro #final
Leave a Reply