The first monkeypox deaths outside of Africa have occurred in Spain and Brazil. since the outbreak spread outside endemic locations, three deaths from related causes have been reported.

In Brazil the death of a 41-year-old man was reported, suffering from lymphoma and weakened immunity. The death occurred in the city of Belo Horizonte. Brazil has already confirmed 1,252 cases.

In Spain, two deaths from causes related to monkeypox. The first was announced on Friday, shortly after the announcement in Brazil, although no further details of the victims were released, only that one of them lived in the northeastern region of Valencia and died of complications from encephalitis.

The comorbidities of the patients greatly aggravated the situation, the Spanish Ministry of Health said. The Iberian country is one of the hardest hit in Europe by monkeypox, which now has 4,298 confirmed cases and at least 120 hospitalized patients.

The World Health Organization said that cases of monkeypox begin with flu-like symptoms and the skin rash begins days later. The infection usually lasts between two and four weeks.

The other symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle pains

swollen glands

Shaking chills

The eruptions begin initially on the face. It is estimated that one in 10 people may die, mainly young people. The WHO recommends that sexual partners be considerably reduced as infections progress.

There is a vaccine approved in 2019, but it has limited distribution and some antiviral drugs are also in development.