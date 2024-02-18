At the end of 2023, the main buyers of Russian liquefied gas (LNG) among the EU countries were Belgium and Spain, they bought almost three-quarters of all supplies. This was reported on February 18 “RIA News” with reference to European statistics.

Spain bought 40% of the LNG that the Russian Federation supplied to Europe. We are talking about 5.24 billion cubic meters. m. Belgium acquired 30%, its purchases increased to 3.82 billion cubic meters. m. The third country was the Netherlands, they bought 2.1 billion cubic meters. m.

In addition, Greece's LNG imports increased 4.1 times. There it grew to 750 million cubic meters. m per year. Portugal increased purchases by 1.4 times, their level reached 390 million cubic meters. m.

Earlier, on February 12, a columnist for the Czech publication Hrot24, Frantisek Novak, said that Russia could benefit from the ban on LNG exports, which was recently introduced by US President Joe Biden. In his opinion, the American leader’s decision to ban gas exports is due to the desire to please “left-wing” voters, but this moratorium may have a negative impact on some members of the European Union.

Before this, on February 11, the director of the first European department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Artem Studennikov, said that based on the results of the first nine months of 2023, LNG supplies from the Russian Federation to France increased by 41% compared to the same period in 2022. In early February, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University and a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, reported that as of January 2024, the volume of LNG exports from the Russian Federation had decreased.

The Biden administration announced a temporary pause in LNG export approvals effective January 26. As the American president explained, this was done because of climate change, which poses a threat. During the pause, the Biden administration will monitor the impact of the request on US energy security, the environment and energy prices.