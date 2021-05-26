Fifteen days after having hosted Argentine President Alberto Fernández at La Moncloa, the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, presented this Wednesday in society its plan to internationalize the economy of Spain for 2021-2022 which, as he told Fernández during his visit to Madrid, “places Argentina as one of the priority countries”.

With this plan under your arm, what will allocate about 4,500 million eurosTo strengthen Spanish economic activity in Latin America, Sánchez will travel to Argentina on June 8 and will also visit Costa Rica.

During the presentation of the plan at the Institute of Foreign Trade (ICEX), on the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, Sánchez made progress in his desire to strengthen ties with our country: “Hopefully sooner, but if not, when we have to preside over the European Union, in the second half of 2023, we can achieve that agreement European Union-Mercosur, which will undoubtedly make our economy potentially more developed ”.

In his previous visit to Spain, in February of last year, the Argentine president expressed reservations about this: Alberto Fernández said that the agreement would be possible if “it guarantees that they are preserved the asymmetries between the economy of the European Union and the Argentine economy, that a mechanism has been provided to balance the imbalances, ”Fernández told Clarion.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez talks with the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi. Photo EFE

This Wednesday, in Madrid, Pedro Sánchez blanked one of the keys to his strategy for the economic recovery of Spain. “We have to gain in geographic diversification. We continue to depend excessively on the European Union, and obviously it has to be that way because we are an internal market, but we have to open other markets, we have to be more present in other markets, the Asians, the American, the Chinese, the Latin American ”, he said.

Sánchez has his sights set on Brussels, where at the end of April he presented his plan for recovery, transformation and resilience that focuses on the economic and commercial expansion of Spanish companies in Latin America and, in particular, in Argentina.

The government hopes to have the approval of the European Commission at the beginning of July so that it reaches its hands an advance of 9,000 million euros.

Strategy



“The internationalization plan is aligned with the objective and priorities that we have set in the recovery plan”Said Sánchez.

And it covers “200 million euros from European funds in support of our companies abroad, especially the small and medium ones. For new exporters and new exporters to explore new markets “, he added.

“We must continue to expand the export base of our small and medium-sized companies. See how we can increase the size of our companies “, said the president and provided figures: in 2003, sales of goods to countries outside the European Union represented 24.7 percent for Spanish firms and today, 35 percent.

Antonio Garamendi, president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), will be part of the delegation that will accompany Pedro Sánchez on his visit to Argentina.

Garamendi, who also participated in the presentation of the plan, stressed that “there are 55 thousand Spanish companies that are permanently internationalized ”.

“There are about 16,000 more than a decade ago,” added President Sánchez in turn.

“If there is one word that marks the present, it is recovery,” said Sánchez. To recover the health that the pandemic has endangered, to recover our routine, our way of life, that is ultimately what we mean when we talk about recover the economy ”.

The president then took his time to smile and talk with the businessmen who listened to him and applauded in the glazed patio of the ICEX headquarters. It came from an intense morning, as are usually the control sessions of the government in Congress on Wednesdays, where this time the verbal duel with Pablo Casado, president of the Popular Party and leader of the opposition, was about the intention of the coalition government PSOE-Podemos chaired by Sánchez de pardon the Catalan independence politicians imprisoned for having organized the 2017 illegal self-determination referendum in Catalonia, a possibility opposed by the Supreme Court of Justice.

PB