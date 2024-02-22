Spain | An entire apartment building goes up in flames in Valencia – a video shows the destruction

Several residents are still inside the building.

of Spain In Valencia, on Thursday, a fire has engulfed an entire apartment building, Spain El País magazine says. The 14-story building has 138 apartments.

The fire has spread to the entire apartment building in half an hour, El País reports. The apartment building built in 2008 is located in the Campanari neighborhood.

According to local media, several residents are still trapped inside the building, Reuters news agency reports.

Town's According to Reuters, 16 firefighting units and five ambulances had been called to the accident site in the north as seen from the center. The fire started on the fourth floor of the building and spread from there to other apartments, the area's emergency center says in message service X.

The number of victims was not yet known, but the rescue authorities have moved the field hospital to the area.

So far, seven people have received treatment for their injuries, among them firefighters and one minor. Some of them had to go to the hospital.

In pictures and videos, the entire front of the building is seen to be on fire and small explosions can be heard from inside, Reuters reports. According to the newspaper El País, parts of the building have been blown several meters away, and the police have cordoned off the area.

The fire has probably spread due to the aluminum sheets used as construction material and their synthetic insulation, which is very flammable, engineer David Higuera says according to El País.