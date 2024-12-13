

12/13/2024



Updated at 1:00 p.m.





The Spanish team already knows its path to the 2026 World Cuporganized by the United States, Canada and Mexico, at least in part. Luis de la Fuente’s team will not definitively know who their rivals will be when it comes to getting a ticket for the event on the other side of the Atlantic. until they play the quarterfinals of the Nations League back in the month of March. Depending on whether or not they win said tie, they will be placed in one of the groups of four or a group of five.

So, if Spain defeats the Netherlands and qualifies for the semi-finals of the Nations League, it will be included in the group E qualification, where it would be accompanied by Arda Güler’s Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria.

While if Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and company fall with the Dutch In March they will face this phase towards the World Cup in which group G, made up of five teams. Their rivals would be Lewandowski’s Poland, Finland, Lithuania and Malta.

Curiously, on paper, Spain’s path to the World Cup could be harder if it manages to advance to the Nations League semifinals than if it is eliminated.









This is how the 12 groups remain

This is the final composition of the groups for the qualifying phase for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Swiss

Sweden

Slovenia

Kosovo

Austria

Romania

Bosnia Herzegovina

Cyprus

San Marino

Belgium

Welsh

North Macedonia

Kazakhstan

Liechtenstein

England

Serbia

Albania

Latvia

Andorra

[Noticia en desarrollo]