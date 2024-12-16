Italy, Belgium and Portugal will be Spain’s rivals in the group stage of the Women’s Euro Cup to be held in Switzerland from July 2 to 27 next year, according to the draw held this Monday in Lausanne.

Spain, the current world and Nations League champion, will begin its journey against Portugal on July 3, at the Wankdorf stadium in Bern, the Swiss capital.

Their second match will be against Belgium, on July 7 at the Stockhorn stadium in Thun, and the third and last match of the first phase will be played against Italy on July 11, again in Bern.

Montse Tomé, national coach, was “happy” with the result of the draw and said that “this is a very demanding path.”

Montse Tomé: “This is a path of maximum demand”

“Happy with the draw. They are teams that we are going to see in the Nations League, like Portugal. Even before the draw we thought that we cannot influence anything that happens. Now we have to do well and evaluate our rivals, because Belgium is another team we have in the Nations. Step by step,” he said in statements released by the RFEF.

The four teams are in group B, so if Spain makes it to the quarterfinals it will have to face one of the first two teams in group A, which includes the host Switzerland along with Norway, Iceland and Finland.

Group B: Spain, Italy, Belgium and Portugal

On the other side of the table there are big favorites like Germany, eight-time European champions, who share group C with Poland, Denmark and Sweden, or the current defending champion, England, who are in group D, perhaps the most even. , since it includes France (finalist in the Nations League), Netherlands (Euro 2017 champion) and Wales.

Switzerland and Norway will play the opening match on July 2 next year at the St Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, the same stadium that will host the final on July 27. UEFA expects the next Women’s Euro Cup to break audience records and be seen by 500 million viewers, compared to 178 million for the 2017 edition and 374 million for 2022.

