The worst race of 2023

Fernando Alonso after yesterday’s problems in Qualifying he set his sights on the top-5 today in his home Grand Prix in Barcelona. The damaged bottom in Q1 yesterday – with Mike Krack wondering how the two-time champion managed to get to Q3 without all the left side of the bottom – however, conditioned Alonso’s weekend who didn’t go beyond seventh final place.

Only in the final stint with the hard tires was Alonso ‘lit up’, recovering up to seventh position behind boxmate Lance Stroll whom Alonso did not attack so as not to compromise a booty, however, not to be despised for Aston Martin which was overtaken in the Constructors’ standings by a truly perky Mercedes today in Barcelona and capable of taking second place with Lewis Hamilton and even the podium with George Russell despite starting from 12th position.

The words of Fernando Alonso

“There will certainly be an explanation for our performance – the words of the veteran of the starting grid to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – but just finished the race we don’t have it yet. We have to see what happened, because it was probably our worst performance from our point of view, but even in a difficult weekend we scored more points than Ferrariand we lost points to Mercedes, but we hope to make up for them in Canada.”

Alonso is confident that in two weeks time Aston Martin can respond to Mercedes as updates are on the way and will complete at Silverstone in Great Britain on the second weekend of July: “All the work that is done off the track, with the progress of the car, will always be important in such a closely contested championship. Mercedes brought a big update to Monaco and here, we will have something for Canada and Silverstone, so I’m calm“concluded the Asturian.